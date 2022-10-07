Shark attack at Port Hedland Western Australian beach almost rips off spearfisher's arm

<!–

A fisherman’s left arm was almost severed from his shoulder in a shark attack off a remote Australian coast.

The man in his 30s was rescued while fishing off the coast of Port Hedland in Western Australia on Friday morning.

Fisheries officials said the man was attacked after spearing a fish, but the species of the shark was unknown.

The man in his 30s was bitten while fishing off the coast of Port Hedland in Western Australia on Friday morning (pictured, a stock image of a shark at Neptune Island, Australia)

A spokeswoman for the Royal Flying Doctor Service said the man had suffered multiple injuries and his left arm had been ‘almost severed’.

Paramedics attended to him after he was brought back to shore by boat at 11.30, where he was then taken to Hedland Health Campus under priority 1 conditions.

A crew will be dispatched from Meekatharra to collect the man in Port Hedland. He is expected to arrive at Perth Royal Hospital for treatment on Friday night.

The WA Country Health Service said the man was in a stable condition at Hedland hospital.

The WA Department of Fisheries is working with local authorities and urged people to take extra precautions in the Port Hedland area.

Surf Life Saving WA released a shark sighting at 1140 on their social media on Friday.

WA’s Fisheries Department is working with local authorities and urged people to take extra precautions in the Port Hedland area (pictured, emergency services on site)