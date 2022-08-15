Shark or Orca: Which Should You Fear More?

But sharks and killer whales don’t just hang out there to decide if they want to attack us. Just like the people you meet on the street, they are mainly busy doing their own thing.

And in the case of killer whales, one of the things they do is worry about humpback whales.

For reasons unclear to scientists, humpback whales almost seem to have a vendetta against orcas, as a 2016 paper in the journal Marine Mammal Science noted. Around the world, killer whales trying to chase food are routinely interrupted by attacks from humpback whales. Humpback whales will unite and travel great distances to intervene in the hunt for killer whales, regardless of the prey species.

The paper even documents cases of humpback whales seemingly lifting seals out of the water and keeping them out of the orcas’ reach. The humpback whales stayed and protected the prey for hours, until the orcas had to leave hungry.

Why do humpback whales do this? Is this altruism? Game theory? Cross-mammal solidarity? A side effect of their instinct to protect calves? Or do they just hate orcas, for reasons only they know?