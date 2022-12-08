Shark graveyard full of fossilised teeth is discovered deep in the Indian Ocean

The megalodon He was one of the most powerful predators to ever live on Earth. He ruled the oceans 23 million years ago.

It was 16 meters high and weighed a staggering 61 tons. However, only fragmentary remains of its teeth are known.

Even more fascinating is what was before megalodon, and how it evolved into the beasts deep.

After discovering a tooth belonging to the 40-foot-long ancestor of megalodon, scientists in Australia have gained some insight.

Megalodon graveyard: This predator was a fierce and powerful predator that ruled the oceans 23 million years ago. Australian scientists have found a tooth belonging to the 40-foot megalodon ancestor.

Megalodon was 16 meters long and weighed a staggering 61 tons. However, only fragmentary remains of its teeth are known.

THE BIGGEST SHARK EVER PERFORMED O. megalodon was not just the largest shark in the entire world, but also the largest fish ever. It may have grown to be between 15-18 meters in length, three times longer that the largest great-white shark ever recorded. These figures are not based on a complete megalodon skull. They are based only on the animal’s teeth. Megalodon is often portrayed as a great white shark in most reconstructions. However, this is incorrect. Continue reading: Megalodon – The Truth About the Largest Shark That Has Ever Lived

It was found with more than 750 fossilized teeth in a shark graveyard near the bottom of Indian Ocean.

“The teeth seem to have come from modern sharks such as mako sharks or white sharks as well as ancient sharks including the direct ancestor the giant megalodon Shark,” Dr Glenn Moore, curator at the Western Australian Museum’s Fishes.

“This shark evolved into the megalodon which is the largest shark, but was extinct around 3.5 million years ago.”

Dr. Moore, who was part of the team that made the discovery, said it was amazing that such a large number of teeth were collected from a relatively small area of ​​the seafloor.

“We also found some mako and white shark tooth on the trip underway, but not like the numbers on the previous trip,” he said.

“It’s amazing to think that all these teeth were collected in a net from the ocean floor, about 4 to 5 kilometers below the ocean surface.”

Museums Victoria Research Institute scientists led by the Museums Victoria Research Institute made the astonishing discovery of the shark cemetery during the last trawl of a voyage to 18,000 feet (5.400m) deep.

This was one of two surveys to assess the biodiversity of Australia’s newest marine park. It was conducted by experts aboard the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization research vessel.

They discovered a new species of shark and a shark graveyard.

“Early in our trip we collected a striking little banded horn shark,” Dr Will White, shark expert at CSIRO’s Australian National Fish Collection said.

“This species is unique to Australia but has not been named or described yet.

“The specimen we collected is going to be an incredible resource for science as it will be used to describe the species.”

Dr. Moore, who was part of the team that made the discovery, said it was amazing that such a large number of teeth were collected from a relatively small area of ​​the seafloor.

Museums Victoria Research Institute scientists led by the Museums Victoria Research Institute made the astonishing discovery of the shark cemetery during the last trawl of a voyage to 18,000 feet (5.400m) deep.

Scientists discovered more than 750 fossilized tooth bones in a shark graveyard near the bottom of India Ocean.

Research has shown that megalodons can reach up to 20 meters in length.

The well-known Port Jackson shark, Horn sharks, is a slow-moving species which can be found in shallow waters.

They spend most of their time hiding among rocks and seaweed on seafloor, but they come out at night for food.

However, scientists are not able to determine its behavior and it lives in water more than 150m deep.

Dr. White said that biodiversity studies are always exciting because experts don’t know what they’re going find.

He said that Australia has a vast marine estate that is home for some of the most diverse marine life on the planet, but that we still don’t know much about what lives below the waves.

“From the very first research on this journey, we have made new discoveries and collected data that will be vital in helping to protect and preserve life in our oceans.”

Scientists have used a variety equipment to study marine life in the Indian Ocean. This includes remote cameras and underwater towed cameras.

During the entire journey, many shark species were captured on camera.

Dr. John Keesing from CSIRO said that the discovery of a new species is common in biodiversity studies such as this one.

“It is estimated that about a third of the species collected on recent RV Investigator biodiversity research trips are new to science,” he added.

The trip was one in two surveys of Australia’s newest marine park biodiversity and was carried out by experts aboard the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization research vessel.

‘The discoveries that we make aren’t limited to new species. These trips allow us to learn more about marine ecosystems and the range, density, behavior, and behavior of species.

These discoveries highlight how important it is to conduct marine biodiversity research and make a contribution to better understanding the oceans.

“From Dr. Keesing said that biodiversity studies provide vital insights into the oceans and have revealed everything from tiny, bottom-dwelling sharks to giant megasharks once found in the oceans.

Jason Mundy from Parks Australia said that the discoveries will assist in managing remote marine reserves now and into the future.

He said, “It shows that there is more to be learned about our 60 Australian marine park systems, especially those located in deep and difficult-to-access environments.”

This is possible through collaborations between universities and research organizations.