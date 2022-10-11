Shark filmed under kayak: Great white Grange Beach, Adelaide: Andy Burnell

Mr. Burnell hopes to register the shark in the name of an Australian freediver

It is estimated that the young shark was between 150 cm and 200 cm long

A kayaker only became aware of his close encounter with a ‘curious’ great white shark hours after going home and checking footage.

Andy Burnell often dangles a GoPro from his kayak to capture what’s going on beneath the surface, but this encounter with a shark was a first for the marine photographer.

The footage was captured about 1.5km off the coast at Grange Beach, Adelaide, and he told Daily Mail Australia he was completely unaware of the predator lurking below.

Andy Burnell (pictured) captured the footage about 1.5km offshore at Grange Beach, Adelaide, and told Daily Mail Australia he was completely unaware of the shark at the time

‘I just had a GoPro and no bait on a line and pulled it while drifting and paddling to see if I could get flyover type footage of the bottom. I didn’t expect anything from the video, he said.

‘I was really surprised and super excited.’

Burnell said he already had a name in mind for the young great white if he is allowed to register it.

“The shark is a young shark and I hope to be able to name her in the great white shark database and find out if she is seen again somewhere,” he said.

‘She’s pretty obvious with a damaged right pectoral fin so she should be easy to recognise.

‘I’d like to name her Amber after Amber Bourke, the Australian freediver who just won a silver medal at the World Championships in Turkey last week and dived 65m on a single breath without fins.

‘I like the fin connection and think it would be a good name.’

The marine enthusiast says he is always looking to catch sea life, but believes the odds of seeing another shark are “pretty low”.

“I’m always looking to find ways to film marine life in my low-budget way,” he said.

“I’ll try again, but trying to stop the camera from bouncing while the kayak moves in the waves, I think my chances of seeing another one are pretty low.”

Mr. Burnell posts his highlights on Crab.e.cam on Facebook and YouTube in footage he describes as ‘tiny glimpses into South Australian marine life and their sometimes cool, sometimes frantic activities.’