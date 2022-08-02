‘Shark attack’ off the coast of Cornwall: Woman is bitten on leg near Penzance harbour

A snorkeler has been bitten by a shark off Cornwall in the first attack of its kind in 175 years in a ‘very scary incident’ at sea.

The woman – who has not been identified – was in Penzance, Cornwall, with Blue Shark Snorkel Trips when the accident happened on Thursday.

While in the water, a shark bit her in the leg during the £180 per person organized excursion, 15 miles in the waters.

The swimmer was rushed back to their chartered boat, where she was immediately given first aid and brought ashore for further treatment.

It is the first shark attack on a person in British waters since 1847.

Last night, the tour group — which is led by photographer Victoria Walker — said they were investigating how it could have happened.

The victim of the bite said in a statement from the tour company this afternoon: “What was a very scary incident was made so much easier by the kindness and calmness of the people around me.

“Thank you to the travel team for getting me back to shore quickly and carefully and making me feel as safe as possible.

“We all take these risks when we enter a predator’s habitat, and we can never fully predict a wild animal’s reactions. ‘

The woman was rescued by the Coast Guard and left in the care of paramedics. HM Coastguard has confirmed that the injury is believed to have been caused by a suspected shark bite.

In 2021 Martin Yelland, 38, was swimming just off the coast of Penzance when a blue shark, which can grow up to 13 feet, approached him. A blue shark was the species that bit the snorkeler last week.

The female swimmer is said to have been on a snorkeling trip to see blue sharks in Penzance harbour. Pictured: Blue shark stock image

A spokesman said: ‘HM Coastguard sent Penzance Coastguard Rescue Team to meet a snorkeler believed to have suffered a shark bite.

“The Coast Guard was notified just before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday (July 28). The swimmer is believed to have suffered a leg injury.

“The Coast Guard team has received the victim in the port of Penzance to assist with the transfer to the ambulance service.”

Shark expert Richard Peirce told MailOnline: ‘It was most likely a trial bite, sharks clearly don’t have hands or feet, they have mouths. They are very inquisitive creatures.

“Hopefully this bite is relatively mild, but that’s not to say that blue sharks can’t do a lot of damage because they can.

‘I started shark diving trips off the coast of Cornwall in 2006 and myself and my guides were always in the water with those we shot.

“We used a Shark Billy, sticks that we could use to chase a shark away if they got too close. You don’t want to do it with your hands.

“I don’t know what happened on this occasion, I heard that a tourist was injured on a shark snorkeling trip, but the water is said to have been combed first to attract the sharks.

Penzance Harbour, where the organized excursion had departed before the play happened

Each year, several species visit Cornwall’s waters, including blue sharks (stock image, photo), porbeagle and basking sharks – which have no tendency to attack humans – but shark attacks remain rare, especially in the UK

‘The blood in the water would have stimulated the sharks’ senses and they would initially approach in search of food.

“These types of trips must be handled safely for both the shark and the participants. Hopefully the proper safety guidelines have been followed on this occasion.”

Blue Shark Snorkel Trips said in a statement: “We would like to inform everyone that we have had an incident.

What are blue sharks? Blue sharks are fearsome predators that return to the British coast each season to feed on the abundant stocks of mackerel and other fish in British waters. Adult males can reach a length of nearly 3 meters (10 feet), while females can grow even taller and grow an extra foot longer. Earlier this year, fishermen caught a huge 9ft 2in shark off the coast of Wales. The predators are one of the most diverse species, feeding in waters from Norway to South Africa. Despite their fearsome appearance, these sharks are endangered. In recent years, their numbers have declined by as much as 60 percent and their conservation status is now ‘near threatened’

“These occurrences are extremely rare and can be easily misunderstood, so we want them to be handled as wisely as possible.

“As we know, these things can happen if we choose to interact with wild animals in their native environment. The last thing we want is for speculation to drive the media into a world of bad press, through no fault of their own.

‘We immediately put our emergency plan into operation, whereby first aid was provided to the person concerned.

‘After advice and assessment from the coastguard, the person got off the boat and received further treatment ashore.

“We’ve been trying to understand why it happened and are talking to shark experts.”

The company did not respond to numerous calls or messages and simply posted the information on its Facebook page.

Each year, several species visit Cornwall’s waters, including blue sharks, porbeagle sharks and basking sharks – which tend not to attack humans – but shark attacks remain rare, especially in the UK.

The British Sea Fishing website said: ‘Blue shark attacks on humans are extremely rare but have been recorded. In total, there are four confirmed cases of fatal blue shark attacks on humans worldwide with twenty-five confirmed non-fatal attacks.

In August 2012, a beach in Ceredigion, Wales, was closed to swimmers due to the presence of a blue shark.

The shark was spotted swimming between boats and came very close to shore, swimming past tourists in just a few feet of water.

“Later that same month, another beach in West Dorset had to be closed for an hour and a half because of a new blue shark.”

In 2017, surfer Rich Thomson was also apparently bitten on the thumb by a slippery dog ​​— a relative of sharks.

The last unprovoked ‘attack’ was at Felixstowe when a windsurfing board was bitten by a shark in 2016.

Despite this, the windsurfer was not injured and shark bites usually only happen when provoked during fishing or other activities.