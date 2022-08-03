Shared 911 call confirms co-pilot who died after exiting plane during mid-flight emergency ‘jumped’

A 911 call from air traffic controllers suggests a copilot may have jumped off a damaged 3,500-foot aircraft before the other pilot made an emergency landing in North Carolina, according to a recording of the call released Tuesday.

It’s not clear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks, 23, left the small cargo plane Friday afternoon, about 30 miles south of Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Investigators have not confirmed whether Crook’s jump was intentional.

The copilot also did not have a parachute and his body was found in a backyard on a property in Compaign Cove in the town of Fuquay-Varina.

Two unnamed Federal Aviation Administration employees can overhear a 911 dispatcher telling the plane that the plane was headed for the airport.

The pilot on board had apparently told them that his copilot had “jumped out of the plane,” news outlets reported.

“We have a pilot who came into the field,” a controller told the 911 dispatcher, according to the audio file. His copilot jumped out of the plane. He made an impact on the ground and here are the coordinates.’

The small cargo plane, a 1983 CASA C-212 Aviocar, had to make an emergency landing after it lost its right wheel during an earlier landing attempt. The unidentified pilot on board asks air traffic control for help in a 40-minute recording before making a call to 911

A photo of Charles Hew Crooks, 23, aboard an airplane. The young pilot joined Rampart Aviation in March 2022, according to his Linkedin page. His role was co-pilot, second in command

The exchange between the 911 dispatchers and the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) air traffic controllers at Raleigh-Durham International Airport occurred when the plane was two miles away from landing at about 2:40 p.m. Friday (pictured).

“All we can do at this point is recover,” FAA personnel said at the end of the 911 call. “I mean, I don’t know. I’ve never heard… this is the craziest thing I’ve ever heard’

The conversation lasted about 13 minutes, with the air traffic controllers saying several times that the copilot had jumped.

Wake County Emergency Management Chief of Operations Darshan Patel said the initial 911 call prompted the search for Crooks.

The plane had significant damage to its landing gear and fuselage, according to preliminary information gathered by the National Transportation Safety Board. The investigation is ongoing.

The pilot, whose name has not been released, suffered minor injuries. He was taken to Duke Hospital and released last Friday night.

This map shows the area of ​​North Carolina where Crooks’ body was found after the plane he was flying made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham Airport

In a 40-minute exchange between the unidentified pilot and air traffic control, there is no mention or hint of Crooks falling from the plane.

The pilot can be heard saying, ‘Emergency, we’ve lost our right wheel. We’d like to go to Raleigh and make a landing at Raleigh there.’

He adds: ‘We have two people on board. We have enough fuel on board for the next four hours.’

Air traffic control responds: ‘Raleigh-Durham Airport or Raleigh-General?’ “Rogers resume all navigation to Raleigh-Durham Airport.”

“To clarify, did you try to land at Raeford West?” he asks. ‘did it [the wheel] fall off while you’re still in the air?’

“We were trying to land,” the pilot said. “We made contact with the ground and had a hard landing and decided to go around and at that point we lost the wheel.”

When air traffic control asked how they planned to land, the pilot said, “We’re going in as slow as possible and I think we’re going to put it on the belly.” He then repeated that the right wheel of the aircraft had fallen off.

Crooks’ body was found 30 miles south of Raleigh-Durham International Airport in the trees of a residence in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina.

Hew Crooks’, the 23-year-old’s father, said flying was his son’s “lifelong dream.” He said his son was a former flight instructor and was certified to fly in all kinds of conditions

When the plane hit runway 5R-23L at Raleigh-Durham International Airport around 2:40 PM, multiple law enforcement agencies were on hand.

There was one person on the plane, but no sign of Crooks, the second copilot.

The family who lived on the property where Crooks was found later told local news outlets they heard a loud thud and called police.

Hew Crooks’, the 23-year-old’s father, said flying was his son’s “lifelong dream.”

He said his son was a former flight instructor and certified to fly in all types of conditions.

Hew Crooks told WRAL that Crooks had recently told him that “he wouldn’t trade with anyone in the world. He loved where he was.’

Scammers pictured standing next to a plane with a thumbs up, appearing euphoric with an unidentified friend

The aircraft was owned by Colorado-based Rampart Aviation. The company did not respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment. Crooks joined the company five months ago, according to his LinkedIn.

The small aircraft had a capacity of approximately 10 passengers and was not on a commercial flight at the time of the incident.

At a news conference on Friday, Darshan Patel, operations manager for Wake County’s emergency management, confirmed that Crooks was not wearing a parachute and it was unclear at the time how high the plane was when the young pilot exited the plane.

The aircraft was a CASA C-212 Aviocar, made in Spain in 1983, ABC7 News reported.

Crooks graduated from Bucknell University in Pennsylvania in 2020. On his Instagram is a photo of him on an airplane with the words: ‘I’m just here to fly the planes.’

The National Transport Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the incident.