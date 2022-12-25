Share the Spirit: Pittsburgh mom can dream with help from Immigration Institute of the Bay Area

PITTSBURG — Elsa Hernandez’s brown eyes sparkle as she contemplates the possibilities that beckon now that she has a green card.

While cradling her newborn son, the 24-year-old Pittsburg woman recalls her high school aspirations of becoming an FBI agent, a goal she had to abandon when she realized that US citizenship is a requirement.

The young mother then considered a career as a physiotherapist, but that too was out of reach because financial support for the education was only available to legal residents.

Then, after four years of trying to get her papers in order, the opportunity finally increased this year.

Hernandez owes her chance at the American Dream to the Immigration Institute of the Bay Area (IIBA), a San Francisco-based non-profit organization that provides immigrants with free and low-cost legal aid.

“Now…I have higher expectations,” said Hernandez, who has worked as a medical assistant but is thinking about going to nursing school and then maybe getting a master’s degree to become a nurse practitioner.

“And maybe, just maybe, take a look at a PhD,” the mother-of-two added.

With offices in seven cities from Napa to Brentwood and Redwood City, IIBA bills itself as the largest provider of legal immigration services in Northern California, with clients representing a dizzying array of countries from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe. Last year, the organization filed applications with United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on behalf of 2,828 clients; this year it held 3,646 consultations with potential clients and opened 2,855 cases in October.

It also offers classes that prepare clients to take the citizenship test and advises social service providers and local government agencies on changes to immigration law.

IIBA hopes to raise $25,000 through the annual East Bay Times Share the Spirit campaign, highlighting nonprofits that serve those who need their services most.

IIBA plans to use the money for legal advice and representation for the low-income immigrant communities in Contra Costa and Alameda counties. The need is particularly acute this year, as the nonprofit lost a long-standing grant. The money collected will support legal immigration services for 250 persons.

Two of IIBA’s most common services are for people who want to become naturalized citizens and individuals who want to apply for a green card on behalf of a family member. IIBA also regularly helps victims of violent crime apply for visas, most of whom are already in the United States illegally but want permission to stay in the country.

And then there are people, like Hernandez, who didn’t have proper paperwork when they came to the United States as a child and now want protection from deportation and the work permit provided under the 10-year-old federal policy known as Deferred action for children. Arrivals, or DACA.

Hernandez is one of an estimated 800,000 immigrants who took advantage of the temporary deferment available to those who meet age and residency criteria.

Born to Nieves in Zacatecas, Mexico, Hernandez was just 6 when her mother took her and her older sister to Pittsburg to join their father.

The undocumented parents turned to IIBA seeking a measure of security for their daughters; following in her sister’s footsteps, Hernandez obtained DACA status at age 16 after waiting about a year and has since renewed it four times.

But her husband, Victor – a US citizen – wanted his wife to become an American too, which meant she first needed a green card.

He petitioned USCIS on her behalf in the fall of 2018, but it was three years before he received an email stating that Hernandez had an appointment at the U.S. consulate in Cuidad Juarez at 7 a.m. sharp on December 1.

“I cried with (sic) happiness,” said Hernandez, who had feared that even a minor infraction, such as a speeding ticket, could result in her repatriation.

“At DACA you feel a little bit safe because you don’t always have to look back, but with my green card I have official status here – one step closer to becoming a citizen.”

But she had to scramble; the last-minute news meant she had just 11 days to gather the necessary documents and buy a plane ticket: Because Hernandez had entered the US illegally, the rules dictated that she must return to Mexico for the interview.

An IIBA employee sprang into action the next day and helped Hernandez schedule a routine physical and fingerprint appointment, both of which had to be done in Mexico before meeting with the immigration officer who would review her application.

Her hopes were finally realized in January when Hernandez received her green card. She is now waiting again, this time to apply for citizenship next year.

However, not all stories end well.

Julia Preza, who worked with Hernandez as one of IIBA’s accredited representatives to the Justice Department, has seen her share of disappointed clients.

She remembers the woman who made it impossible for the IIBA to help her get a green card when she was found to have stayed in the US twice after her visa expired. In another case, a man had intended to bring his wife to the United States, but IIBA had to inform the couple that they no longer met the eligibility requirements after they divorced.

“Sometimes it can be really frustrating. You don’t know how not to… smash their dreams,” Preza said.

When IIBA successfully navigates the complexities of the law so immigrants can bring loved ones they haven’t seen in years to this country, her job pays off in spades.

“They just cry in front of you because they’re so happy, so grateful,” Preza said.

