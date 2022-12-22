Share the Spirit: Contra Costa County nonprofit offers immigrants hope through day labor, small business programs

It took Marvin Saravia just minutes to go from novice entrepreneur to out-of-work handyman.

What started as a quick errand at a Concord Home Depot store in September 2021 ended when he emerged to find nearly every tool in his truck — the lifeblood of his humble handyman business — stolen. All he could do was stand in shock and think, “I’m just giving up.”

“I was hopeless,” said Saravia, who was incapacitated for the next few months.

That is, to the non-profit organization Monument impact boarded.

Using a grant program to help small businesses — especially those run by immigrants living on the brink of poverty — the Contra Costa County-based organization has given Saravia a check to replenish its toolbox. Now the nonprofit wants to expand that program while continuing its mission to help low-income residents thrive in the Bay Area despite high housing costs and difficult language barriers.

Through the East Bay Times’ Share the Spirit campaign, which helps the most needy in our communities, Monument Impact hopes to raise $10,000 to boost its Day Work Program and its Emerging Business Support Program, which started last year.

For Saravia, that one $1,500 scholarship helped him stay in business and out of unemployment.

He lost about $5,000 in tools that day in 2021, including drills, plumbing, and a table saw. He stopped working for three months and became despondent. While the nonprofit’s help didn’t cover all of his losses, it was just enough to keep him going so he could continue to make money and replenish his equipment.

His company was one of 13 companies to receive grants from the nonprofit last year, totaling just over $13,000. More scholarships will be awarded this year and they typically range from $1,000 to $3,700. The organization also offers allowances for certain business fees, which can be challenging for businesses to get off the ground.

Saravia doesn’t mince words. Without the help: “I know I wouldn’t be here today.”

“I was so depressed,” he added in Spanish, through an interpreter. “My business would have ended there.”

The nonprofit’s roots go back more than two decades, when it focused largely on providing immigrant workers with daytime work. Known then as the Michael Chavez Center for Economic Opportunity, it partnered with the City of Concord, which sought to reduce the number of people gathered on street corners looking for work.

Ten years ago, the organization merged with another Contra Costa County nonprofit, Monument Community Partnership, which had focused on community organization and health-related issues. It was then that it got its current name, Monument Impact, which refers to the Concord street where the headquarters is located, Monument Boulevard.

The nonprofit has become an increasingly influential voice in provincial politics on issues such as affordable housing and rent control. Such advocacy is considered a growing pillar of her work – a way to drive more fundamental change so that fewer people show up at their doorstep seeking help. That includes successfully advocating a rent stabilization ordinance in Antioch, where it recently opened another office.

In total, the non-profit organization serves more than 10,000 low-income people each year. The majority of her clients are immigrants and refugees, often from Central America or Mexico. Many also come from war-torn countries on the other side of the world, including Afghanistan and – more recently – Ukraine.

“Economically, they want to be self-sufficient,” said Judith Ortiz, executive director of Monument Impact. “And housing is just such a big need. And if housing is not stable, then everything else seems to fall apart too.”

“We want to help them build small businesses — wherever they think they can succeed, we want to be able to help them,” Ortiz added. “Many of them already have ideas – they already know what they want to do. They just need a little push to get going.”

Much of the nonprofit’s work remains focused on connecting day laborers with potential employers. Every weekday morning, usually before daybreak, dozens of people gather at the organization’s nondescript storefront in Concord, sipping coffee and waiting for someone from the nonprofit’s list of employers to come in and ask for help.

Working through a nonprofit ensures that the companies that hire these workers actually pay them at the end of the day — a common problem for street workers, said Fortino Morales, 54, who has sought daytime work through the nonprofit for decades. A recent widower, he relies on the non-profit organization to secure painting jobs, all with the goal of helping support his children in the US and his relatives in Mexico.

“We have a lot of advantages here,” said Morales, speaking in Spanish through an interpreter. “When it rains, we sit inside. We have coffee. The employers already know that they have to come here, pick us up or send us to a job.”

Still, just helping clients find work isn’t always enough, Ortiz said. The organization offers business classes, along with one-on-one help guiding clients through the administrative hassle of obtaining handyman or contractor licenses.

For Morales, that meant getting help getting his handyman’s license. Saravia, meanwhile, has gotten help applying for a contractor’s license, which will allow him to work at much more lucrative jobs, including those where estimates are over $500. He expects to complete that process in February.

The timing should be perfect – a few months later, Saravia’s wife is expected to give birth to their first child.

None of this would have been possible without that initial offer of help to replenish his toolbox. It made his next trip to Home Depot – the one where he carried Monument Impact money to replenish his supplies – a life-changing experience.

“That day I went to get all my supplies I needed from Home Depot. I was very happy,” said Saravia. “There was hope.”

