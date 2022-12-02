Saturday, December 3, 2022
SHARE OF The Week: Frasers will give a glimpse into life after Mike Ashley

By Daily Mail City & Finance Reporter

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group will give investors a first glimpse of where things stand since the tracksuit magnate stepped down in October.

Ashley left his son-in-law Michael Murray with a mandate to revive the retail empire he founded in 1982 as a single sporting goods store in Maidenhead.

Murray, who married Ashley’s eldest daughter Anna in May, is trying to replace cluttered stores with higher end stores featuring the most expensive new releases from Nike, Adidas and Under Armour.

In an interview last month, Murray said, “When I became CEO, there was only one way, the new way.”

Frasers’ half-year results, due Thursday, will shed light on how successful Murray’s “elevation strategy” has been to date.

Analysts will also be on the lookout for other strategic changes from Murray, who has insisted his father-in-law is not pulling the strings.

Matt Britzman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: ‘Frasers is also looking to expand its digital presence.

“As part of this push, it acquired Missguided and I Saw It First, and it will be interesting to see how well the integrations go.”

And shareholders will hope for a pre-Christmas boost, fearing that the rising cost of living could lead customers to cut spending.

Equities have proved resilient so far, up 13 percent since the start of the year, and a strong outlook for Christmas should boost investors.

