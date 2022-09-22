Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Sen rattle New Zealand A to set up comfortable win

India A 170 for 3 (Patidar 45*, Gaikwad 41, Rippon 1-28) beat New Zealand A 167 (Rippon 61, Thakur 4-32, Sen 3-30) with seven wickets

Pace bowlers Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Sen bowled out New Zealand for a paltry 167 and shared seven wickets between them as India A posted a comfortable seven-wicket win in the first of the three one-dayers at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday to take the hosts 1- 0 at the front of the line.

After asking the visitors to bat, Thakur – who had replaced the injured Prasidh Krishna in the squad – struck in his second over on a pitch that had pace and bounce on offer and cleaned up opener Chad Bowes for 10. Known for his outswingers and nip. -backers, Thakur soon removed Dane Cleaver with a short ball, forcing him to pull only to be caught at fine leg after a top edge.

Sen, making his debut for India A, bowled in tandem with the senior quickly catching No. 3 Joe Carter leg before the wicket. It was the third wicket in a collapse which saw New Zealand A slip from 14 for no loss to 74 for 8 in 16 overs.

However, there was some resistance from the lower order, thanks to tailenders Michael Rippon and Joe Walker. Their 89-run partnership from 126 deliveries for the ninth wicket eventually lifted New Zealand A to 167. While Rippon top-scored with 61 from 104 balls and hit four boundaries, Walker made 36 off 49, hitting three fours and a six in a stable partnership.

But Walker was run out in the 39th over and it took India A less than several overs to dismiss New Zealand A as Thakur finished with 4 for 32 – including getting Rippon out last – while Sen returned figures of 3 for 30 .

A sub-par score on a batting-friendly pitch was never going to pose a threat and India A made short work of the chase.

After Prithvi Shaw perished for 17, Ruturaj Gaikwad stitched and No.3 Rahul Tripathi who scored 31, 56 runs. Gaikwad’s three fours and two clean sixes helped him amass 41 before he was caught and bowled by Rippon.

But an entertaining partnership ensued between India A captain Sanju Samson and the in-form Rajat Patidar. Samson was welcomed with rousing cheers from the 200-plus crowd as the pair put on an unbroken stand of 69 to chase down the target with seven wickets and more than 19 overs to spare.

Samson remained unbeaten on 29 – including hitting three sixes – while Patidar, punishing the bowlers every time they went full, hit a brisk 45 off 41 balls. His bank included seven borders.