Shaquille O’Neal ‘wants to become a sex symbol’ after epic body transformation

Retired NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal claims his decision to get back in shape was born out of a desire to become a sex symbol.

The 7′1″ 50-year-old won four NBA titles, three of them as a double act with Kobe Bryant for the LA Lakers, while ranking eighth all-time in NBA points scored and eighth in blocks.

Getty Images – Getty O’Neal looked sleek and stylish at The Event for his foundation last week

He was a 15-time NBA All-Star, and he was a three-time NBA Finals MVP winner, and many would argue that he is the greatest center in the history of the game.

Since retiring in 2011, O’Neal has turned his celebrity status into a career in the entertainment industry and he has done well.

However, after the deaths of his sister Ayesha Harrison-Jex and Bryant in 2020, he didn’t feel like doing anything and ate himself to over 400 pounds.

Shaq told Men’s Health magazine in 2021, “My sister passed away, and then Kobe, it was a really bad year and I didn’t want to do anything, I could just eat and watch Netflix.

“I saw an old man in his 70’s with muscle all over and I started to eat better, I only ate sandwiches, for lunch, dinner and for a snack, and then everything hit me last year and I couldn’t sleep, ‘I would get up and make myself a sandwich.

“I realized I couldn’t go on like this, I took away the bread, the chocolate and the cakes. Now I only eat fruit, protein shakes, salads, fish, chicken, asparagus and other vegetables, all in very small portions.”

O’Neal decided to get back in shape after weighing over 400 pounds

@shaq – instagram Last month he went viral after posting a shirtless video

big money Jake Paul offers NBA star £9 million to box on his undercard after KO clip goes viral

TO PUNISH Boston Celtics suspend head coach Ime Udoka for ENTIRE 2022/23 season

joker Hasbulla punches hamburger in Alexander Volkanovski’s face after hitting NBA legend

DISASTER How Brooklyn Nets’ $500 Million ‘Big Three’ Fell Apart in Just Three Years?

in the blood LA Lakers signs sons of NBA legends Shaquille O’Neal and Scottie Pippen

MONEY LEAGUE Rich list of sports club owners – three PL teams in top ten, Boehly not in top 50







Last month, O’Neal surprised everyone by posting a shirtless video to social media in which he looked amazing after one of his workouts.

According to the man himself, his epic body transformation has not yet been completed despite the fact that he has dropped two rocks and is torn.

“I want to become a sex symbol,” O’Neal said on the Impauulsive podcast.

“I’m working out and I posted a photo last week and it went viral. So, yeah, I really, really trained. I have a small four-pack.”

Getty Shaq and Kobe have achieved great things together

“I looked at myself and I had that Charles Barkley pension body. I didn’t want my stomach to go over the belt anymore. So I was like, ‘Let me go ahead and get slim.’

“After that video went viral, I now have to make it happen. I weighed 401 pounds. Now I’m 365. I’m trying to bring it down to 345. I want to have muscles all over and I want to do an underwear ad with my sons.”