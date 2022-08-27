Shaquille O’Neal sports checked suit as he strolls through Sydney bar

<!–

He travels through Australia on a speaking tour.

And Shaquille O’Neal was sure to turn heads when he arrived at Le Montage in Sydney on Friday night.

The 7ft 1inch star was wearing a tailored check suit and baby blue polo when he arrived at the waterfront venue with a retinue in tow.

He added a black belt and completed the look of his white sneakers as he sauntered around the room.

It comes as a $500-a-head meet and greet with Shaquille O’Neal held in Melbourne this week was a complete “mess” claimed one disgruntled fan.

The 50-year-old four-time NBA champion, known as “Shaq,” was booked to meet fans and pose for photos at a private event.

But according to a man named Hank, who paid to attend, O’Neal spoke to just 20 percent of the thousands in attendance before leaving.

He said: ‘The whole event was a mess. I think 80 percent of the line has no photo.

‘There were thousands there; he would have come through 20 percent of the line.”

O’Neal is in Australia for a series of entrepreneurial talks in Melbourne and Sydney

Fans can expect an intimate and uncensored Q&A session during the show called La Trobe Financial Presents: An Evening with Shaquille O’Neal

The disgruntled customer said other attendees would probably be more upset than him.

“I’m one of the slightly lucky ones to get my photo. There will be many more people with an even worse case than me asking for a refund here,” he said.

Shaq played for the LA Lakers NBA team from 1996 to 2004, delivering classic performances in their consecutive championship seasons between 2000 and 2003.

Hank said he would demand compensation.

The star opted for an all-blue look as he walked the red carpet at a Sydney club

Shaq would definitely turn heads with his 7ft frame and eye-catching suit