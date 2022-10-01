Shaquille O’Neal says he would join Jeff Bezos to buy Suns as Robert Sarver sells franchise

Since Suns owner Robert Sarver announced last week that he would be selling the team, a number of names have been linked to the franchise as potential buyers.

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal could be added to that list — with a caveat.

While O’Neal said he was initially interested in becoming the majority shareholder of the team, that option became highly unrealistic when it was rumored that Jeff Bezos — among other billionaires — would also be on the team.

Shaquille O’Neal Won’t Be Able To Compete With Jeff Bezos’ Pockets But Could Still Get Involved With The Suns

However, ‘The Big Diesel’, who played two seasons in Phoenix late in his career, has revealed that he is still willing to take part in a possible bid from Bezos to a lesser extent.

“If he wants me on board, I’d like to talk to him,” O’Neal . said TMZ Sports.

“But as for trying to own a whole team on your own and compete against — let me tell you something, I’m scared of Big Man JB. Shaq O’Neal is afraid of Big Man JB.”

Bezos is one of several billionaires named as potential buyers, with Oracle founder Larry Ellison and Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of the late Steve Jobs, also named.

There were rumors that Bezos would be a potential buyer of the team after Robert Sarver announced his intentions to sell

The team is up for sale after Sarver was fined $10 million and banned from the NBA for a year over allegations of racist and sexist insults and harassment against employees.

Sarver decided to sell the team (and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury) after several sponsors, including Verizon and PayPal, made it clear they intended to cut ties with the team, and the franchise is expected to cost an estimated $3 billion. yield according to ESPN.

The 60-year-old was also personally advised by NBA commissioner Adam Silver to sell the team, and faced public criticism from many, including Suns’ point guard Chris Paul and LeBron James before relenting.

The Suns hope to make a deep playoff run with Devin Booker (#1) and Chris Paul (#3)

“As a man of faith, I believe in reconciliation and the path to forgiveness. I expected the Commissioner’s one-year suspension to give me time to focus, make amends and remove my personal controversy from the teams I and so many fans love,” he said in a statement after he was released. decided to sell the team.

“But in our current ruthless climate, it’s become painfully clear that that’s no longer possible—that all the good I’ve done, or could still do, doesn’t outweigh the things I’ve said in the past.”

The Suns begin their season on October 19 vs. the Mavericks.