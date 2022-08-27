Shaquille O’Neal mingles with his biggest fans at the Shoot Out at The Star Sydney Sports Bar

<!–

Shaquille O’Neal mingled with some of his biggest Australian fans on Friday, giving them a memorable night at the Shoot Out at The Star Sydney Sports Bar.

The basketball legend, 50, hosted the once in a lifetime event looking good in faded gray jeans and a black and white striped polo shirt.

He was all smiles as he encouraged five lucky locals to come forward and shoot a three-pointer for the chance to take on him in a live shootout.

The winners of the competition received a personal meet-and-greet with the four-time NBA championship winner and a $250 gift card to The Star’s 24/7 Sports Bar.

“I’m really excited to be down under for the first time in a long time. I look forward to saying hello to my many Australian fans and seeing the incredible entertainment Sydney certainly has in store,” said Shaq.

The athlete stayed with Marquee, performing as his musical alter ego DJ Diesel for a sold-out show on Saturday.

It comes after Shaq met Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to discuss the proposed indigenous vote referendum to parliament.

Mr Albanian revealed that Shaq had requested the Sydney meeting on Saturday to try and understand more about the matter.

The sportsman later crashed at a press conference held by the Prime Minister, his imposing 216cm frame dwarfing Mr Albanese, who is 173cm tall.

“It was a very positive conversation,” Mr Albanian told reporters of the meeting with O’Neal.

“He is interested in this country, his second visit to Australia.

‘He knows we are a warm and generous people, and he wanted to educate himself on what this is’ [Voice] the debate was about… by having direct contact with the Minister of Indigenous Affairs and with me as Prime Minister.

“It’s a very positive discussion about how Australia is viewed in the world.”

It is believed that the NBA legend will lend his massive profile to a promotion of the referendum success campaign.

Mr. Albanese revealed that he had given Shaq a Rabbitohs jersey and in return Shaq had given his son Nathan an LA Lakers shirt.