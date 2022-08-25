Shaquille O’Neal makes a joke about the size of Matty Johns’ hands – but Johns has a good comeback

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Matty Johns is known for his sense of humor, but he was the one toasted by Shaquille O’Neal on Wednesday when the NBA legend sat down with him while he was in Australia for his speaking and DJ tour.

Fortunately, the former NRL star Fox Sports personality quickly turned his feet and had a perfect comeback that let O’Neal down.

Johns was joined by AFL legend Jonathan Brown when the brutal exchange took place.

Matty Johns is pictured with Shaquille O’Neal. The NBA legend made a biting comment about the size of the football legend’s hands

O’Neal visits Australia for the first time in 20 years as part of a speaking tour

Johns was interested to know if O’Neal had ever gotten any offers to play in the NFL, given his massive size and strength.

O’Neal admitted he hadn’t but supported himself to play in the league given his “impeccable hands”.

“You have big hands,” Brown said. ‘from this man’ [gesturing to Johns] nickname to close with is “Tiny Hands”.’

O’Neal jokingly replied, “You know what they say about men with small hands,” to which Johns himself made a brilliant comeback: “Yeah. It makes their dicks look big.’

“I didn’t hear that, buddy,” O’Neal replied, laughing.

The four-time NBA champion also spoke to the couple about his plans to help the homeless in Los Angeles.

Matty Johns (pictured above) made the NBA legend laugh with a brutal comeback after he was slid about his hand size

“I wanted to dress up as a homeless person and stay with the homeless for 30 days,” said the 216cm legend.

“But the suit didn’t work. Everyone recognized me.’

At the peak of O’Neal’s tour Down Under, he will appear at the sold-out event – ‘An Evening with Shaquille O’Neal’ presented by The Hour Group – which is available for purchase on Main Event Pay-Per-View.

O’Neal will be interviewed by Fox Sports’ Mark Howard, where he will offer uncensored conversations about his life and career as an NBA superstar, TV host, business mogul and DJ.

AFL legend Jonathan Brown laughs as Johns and O’Neal measure hands

As his alter ego DJ Diesel, O’Neal will perform at 170 Russell nightclub in Melbourne on Wednesday, backed by yscu, Big Boss, Miicha, CHENDA and Balaram.

Five lucky basketball fans have a chance to take on the NBA legend in a live shootout at the Star in Sydney to see who can score the most points.

The winner of the shootout gets to participate in a personal meet and greet with the star.