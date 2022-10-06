Shaquille O'Neal jokes that he used Charles Barkley's physique as motivation to lose weight

<!–

Shaquille O’Neal chooses sexiness over Charles Barkley’s ‘retirement body.’

The retired Los Angeles Lakers legend recently posted photographs of his shirtless self on Instagram, revealing the formation of six-pack abs on O’Neal’s massive torso.

O’Neal, who has famously struggled with weight issues both before and after his retirement in 2011, was asked about his motivation regarding Logan Paul’s podcast.

“I like to create crazy motivation,” Shaq said. ‘I looked at myself and I had that Charles Barkley pensioner body.

‘I didn’t want my stomach to be above my belt anymore,’ he continued. ‘So I was just like, ‘Let me go ahead and get slim.’ After the [picture] went viral, now I have to live up to it.

‘I weighed 401 pounds. Now I’m 365. I’m trying to get it back to 345. I want muscles all over and I want to do an underwear ad with my sons [for] The fruit of the loom, dear.’

Shaq ended his response by saying that he ‘wants to be a sex symbol.’

Curt Gowdy Transformative Media Award winner Charley Barkley, Ernie Johnson and Shaquille O’Neal pose for a portrait during the Class of 2020 Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala as part of the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony on May 14, 2021 in Mohegan Sun Arena at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut

The training hasn’t been too complicated, the 50-year-old co-host of TNT’s Inside the NBA told GQ in March.

“Just cardio — 30-40 minutes — then chest, arms, biceps, triceps,” O’Neal said. ‘A simple old man’s workout. I can’t do all that CrossFit stuff.’

O’Neal has focused more on his health since turning 50, and said his doctor scared him by diagnosing him with sleep apnea.

O’Neal also complained that he was forced to take too many painkillers, although he insists he was not addicted.

“Some days when I couldn’t move, I’d just hit one or two just to get me going,” he said. “But I’m stopping that now,” O’Neal said. ‘I had to really get checked out. When they hit you with that three-letter word that starts with D and ends with E, it changes.’