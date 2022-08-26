Shaquille O’Neal dances with The Inspired Unemployed and names his favourite Australian song

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

You have to give it to former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal because they embrace and adapt Aussie culture faster than you can say crikey.

The latest viral video from the 7’2” cult icon’s tour of Australia has seen him dance and groove with online comedians The Inspired Unworkers on TikTok.

In a clip titled “Funny the People You Meet on a Walk,” the big man dances to an original song written by TIU, while the comedians act as his backup dancers.

The video has been viewed more than 133,000 times in just 16 hours, with Aussies loving watching Shaq dance while flanked by dancers wearing Akubra hats and tasseled shirts.

‘What did you do today? oh just jazz hands with Shaq nbd,” commented one viewer.

“Shaq is one of my favorite people on this planet…he’s a really great man,” wrote another.

“Shaq is the only American who fits into Australian culture so well,” said another.

Shaq groove with The Inspired Employed. The former NBA star really got into action

The inspired unemployed started when Kiama traditions Jack Steele and Matt Ford started comedy skits on the social media platform Instagram.

Their skits were so well received that their Instagram followers rose to 120,000 in just 10 months, causing the duo to quit their jobs.

Since then, they have graced the cover of GQ magazine, signed a fashion deal with Italian luxury brand Fendi and collaborated with big names in the sport, including Shane Warne, Adam Gilchrist and Brett Lee.

Their videos feature skits about living as a tradition, mocking stay-at-home cultures adopted during Covid lockdowns, and dancing routines whenever and wherever possible.

DJ Diesel (aka NBA legend Shaq) performs at ‘Let’s Be Friends 2018’ at Avalon Hollywood

Shaq is doing everything he can to fit as much of the Aussie experience into his itinerary as possible during his first trip down under in 20 years.

He also took the time this week to sit down with Australian sports icons Matty Johns and Jonathan Brown to reveal his favorite Australian song.

He tried to inspire a sing-along of Men At Work’s iconic hit Down Under, but couldn’t quite hold the landing.

“May I say, may I say,” he sang to a surprised-looking Johns.

“I think you misused the words,” Johns said.

“If I can, I can say no more,” Shaw insisted, adding a few clicks just to be sure.

“Are you sure it’s the words?” added Johns.

Johns does the hands challenge with Shaq and falls far short against his giant mitts

By this time, Shaq was lost in his own version of Down Under, which included an a cappella guitar solo that was closer to the original song than his lyrics.

Shaq also promised to drop the stunner in his DJ sets as DJ Diesel in Sydney and Melbourne.