Shaq O’Neal Pointsbet ads spark an Ads Standards inquiry after a viewer complaint

A viewer complaint has sparked an investigation into TV game ads featuring NBA star Shaquille O’Neal, claiming the ads portray Australians as ‘real dumb yobbos’.

The PointsBet ads feature basketball legend and Australian comedy group The Inspired Unploy to promote the company’s Australian app.

The Ads Standards community panel launched the investigation after complainants said they found them “offensive”.

In both ads, O’Neal asks the comedians questions about horse racing and AFL, and the answers send both Australians and Americans into a frenzy.

‘It portrays ‘aussies’ as real dumb yobbos. I am also Australian and do not identify as a yobbo (sic) lout as these characters are portrayed,” the complaint read.

‘It is offensive to me (sic) as an Australian to look down on my culture in this way.’

PointsBet ads featuring Shaquille O’Neal (above) sparked a consumer complaint and investigation by the Ads Standards Community Panel

The ads featured Australian comedy group The Inspired Unploy (above) and poked fun at Australian manners and American humor

One of the PointsBet ads portrays the men sitting in a front yard as O’Neal asks: ‘How about this filly in the fifth guy, put $50 on it?’

‘Yeah, no, I’d give her the old (whistles) you know? How are you, how are you? Nah, yes, no, yes, yes,’ the jokesters reply.

O’Neal then asks, ‘Is that a yes or a no?’

‘Nah yes. Gray in the wet hello. You’re busy, you know? (whistles) Good variety. (whistles) Come to play. You know? Up in the intestines. Good size. Where are you going? How have you been?’ the boys reply.

O’Neal then says, ‘You Australians sure are built differently’ and goes on to describe the benefits of the product as the boys snack while sitting on eskies in the background.

The gaming company claimed the ads were meant to be ‘comedic’ and ‘playful’ (above O’Neal in the ad)

At the end of the ad he says: ‘You know what they call me mate? Shaqadile Dundee’.

The second O’Neal and Inspired Unploy ad shows the men in a bar as O’Neal tries to get to grips with the rules of the AFL.

After the Aussies shout ‘ball’, O’Neal explains the gambling app and then yells at the TV: ‘Oi quarterback, get a dog up!’

The Australians grimace and groan before the ad ends.

PointsBet responded to the complaints during the inquiry, saying the company “undisputedly believes that the advertising is fully compliant with all applicable codes and legislative or regulatory regimes”.

The panel ultimately rejected the complaint, which said the ads made Australians out to be “yobbos” (above O’Neal in a PointsBet ad)

‘Australia, people and place are known around the world to be uniquely different. This uniqueness is a positive quality that extends to our language, places, animals and more.

‘It is a place like no other with its own distinctive take on the English language and sport. In fact, it is common for people unfamiliar with Australiana to struggle to understand our idioms, mannerisms and the like.

“The ad is intended to be a comedic and playful take on these real-life scenarios.”

PointsBet claimed the ads were in line with the humor expected of the comedy troupe, which has millions of followers across social media.

The standards are strict for sports betting ads, with bans on promising winnings, promoting the combination of betting and drinking, and associating betting with sexual success.

The panel agreed that the ads used ‘self-deprecating humor which would be seen by many to celebrate the uniqueness of Australia’ and were satisfied that the ads were overboard.

The Ad Standards Committee rejected the case last month, its website revealed.

“The ad did not depict material in a way that discriminates or defames any person or section of society because of age or gender,” the panel wrote in its report.

It decided the ads did not breach the Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA) Code of Ethics.

It also found that the use of the phrase ‘get a dog up ya’ did not breach its language codes either – after turning to Urban Dictionary to collect the phrase’s various uses.

“The panel considered that this phrase, shouted at a television while watching a sports match, was consistent with its everyday usage and was not inappropriate in the circumstances, nor was it strong or obscene language.”