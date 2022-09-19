Shannon Sharpe urges Black men to get screened for prostate cancer as detection ‘saved his life’

Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe has called for black men to be screened for prostate cancer after revealing he was diagnosed with the disease.

Sharpe, 54, revealed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer but is now in remission on Fox’s pregame show on Sunday.

The eight-time Pro Bowler had prostate cancer in 2016 and battled it privately, but told colleagues Sunday that early detection had saved his life.

On Monday, Sharpe shared a video to her social media with the caption ‘My Story’ urging men, especially black men, to get tested.

He said: ‘Some of you may know me from playing 14 years in the National Football League and winning three Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens. I am also the 267th member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Some of you may know me from co-hosting Skip and Shannon Undisputed.

“But what you didn’t know is that I am a prostate cancer survivor and thanks to early screening and early detection I was able to beat this disease. There is a 96 percent survival rate thanks to early screening and early detection. I am a part of the 96 percent.

‘I started getting screened in my early 30s because of my family history. My father died at the age of 39. He had two brothers who barely made it to 50. And I, being unafraid, knew that it might save my life. And it did.

‘Black men, I encourage you, as September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, it’s time for you to talk the talk. Go to your doctor. It might save your life’.

Sharpe spoke as part of a health campaign by Janssen called Talk That Talk to address disparities in prostate cancer and encourage those conversations, particularly within the black community.

Prostate cancer is one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers in black men, and they are more likely to get the cancer than other men, according to CDC.

At the time Sharpe was asked to participate in the campaign, Janssen did not know that Sharpe had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

But he said he had always wanted to tell his story and that Janssen had given him the perfect opportunity.

On Fox, host Curt Menefee asked Sharpe if he was cancer-free ‘right now,’ to which he replied, ‘I’m cancer-free right now. I feel so good.’