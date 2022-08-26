Shannon Noll admits he would ‘probably get in trouble’ today for old antics

<!–

Shannon Noll has revealed that some of his behind-the-scenes antics on Australian Idol are not considered acceptable these days.

The larrikin singer, 46, came second to Guy Sebastian during the first season of Idol in 2003, after which he launched a successful music career.

Shannon, who was recently revealed as The Blowfly on The Masked Singer, told the reload TV podcast there used to be a lot of “what’s that on your shirt” jokes between him and Guy.

He admitted that today he would “probably get in trouble” for these innocent antics, which some might interpret as “harassment.”

The father of four also spoke about the freedom he was given on Idol to choose his own songs, which is often not the case for talent contest contestants these days.

“I really liked Idol above all the other shows because you can really pick your own songs. You get to choose your own path during the show,” he said.

“I prefer that the participants can choose their own songs, because they know their own voice,” he added.

Prior to the Covid pandemic, Shannon was still making regular appearances and had just welcomed his fourth child with his wife Rochelle Ogston, but he told Daily Mail Australia in November 2019 that it hadn’t been easy to escape his past.

With a well-documented history of legal issues and a connection to drug use, he said, “I’m still paying the price, career-wise and financially.”

In October 2018, he escaped conviction when he was caught with 0.53 grams of cocaine and was given a one-year bail for good behavior.

This incident came after he was arrested last year in 2017 for assaulting a bouncer at a nightclub, before the charges were later dropped.

Shannon said his family saved him from depression, as the consequences quickly turned ugly, both personally and professionally.

He recently said his years of industry experience would make him a great mentor on the Australian Idol reboot, which airs on Channel Seven next year.