Shannon Matthews’ sister claims that she warned police to visit his house on the first day.

Mick Donovan’s sister (pictured) claims she alerted police he may have had Shannon

The sister of the man who kidnapped nine-year-old Shannon Matthews claims she alerted police that he may have taken her on the first day of their investigation.

Mick Donovan was found huddled under his bed with little Shannon 24 days after she was snatched from a swimming lesson on her way home in March 2008.

Now his sister, who has asked not to be named, has told Channel 5’s new documentary The Man Who Took Shannon that she warned police about her brother’s possible connection to the case on the day the Shannon’s disappearance made the news, according to The mirror.

“Not one of them believed me when I said, ‘Go to his house,'” she claimed.

“The day Shannon went missing, I listened to the radio and it said there was a child missing, her name. I knew he had her. All I could think was… he’s done it once before… What if he…?

“I called the police and said, ‘Look at my brother, please’.” I didn’t get any response from them…they didn’t care or believe me. ‘

Shannon went missing in March 2008 on her way home from a swimming lesson in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire

West Yorkshire Police denied the allegations, adding that there was no call record to support its claims.

Shannon’s mother, Karen Matthews, was imprisoned with Donovan for eight years over the plot, which police determined was a ruse in an attempt to pocket the reward money offered.

Donovan was the uncle of Matthews’ boyfriend.

The twisted conspiracy was believed to have been inspired by an episode of Channel 4 hit Shameless.

Another member of Donovan’s family reported giving a Crimestoppers tip after he began asking for cartoon DVDs shortly after the search began.

He claimed he had a ‘weird’ feeling, so Donovan tried to make a house call – but was not allowed in.

Shannon's mother, Karen Matthews, was jailed for eight years along with Donovan over the plot, which police determined was a ruse in an attempt to pocket the reward money offered.

Matthews was seen crying on the news as she begged the public to help find her daughter.

Police launched a £3.2 million search for the missing Shannon, only to discover she had been tied up and drugged in Donovan’s house for 24 days.

Shannon is now subject to a lifetime anonymity order alongside her siblings for their own well-being and protection.

Donovan’s family said in the documentary that he is now in a mental institution, the publication reported.