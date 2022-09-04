Shannon Cox AFL: Brawl erupts at Great Northern Football League preliminary final in Geraldton, WA

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A former AFL player has been caught starting a brawl in the parking lot of a Great Northern Football League game in the country.

Wild footage shows 36-year-old Shannon Cox, who played for Collingwood from 2007 to 2009, punching another man outside Geraldton’s Recreation Ground in Western Australia on Saturday.

Cox was on the ground playing in the GNFL Preliminary Finals with the Rovers in a 24-point win.

Former Collingwood player Shannon Cox was filmed in a wild parking fight outside the Great Northern Football League Preliminary Final

The footage shows the men beating each other viciously as they moved from the parking lot to the field, full of families and children.

A dog then ran up to them and lunged as spectators whooped and cheered on the fight.

One person yelled at Cox to “nail that bastard,” while another climbed on a car and pulled his pants down.

Footage shows 36-year-old Cox beating a man in the parking lot before moving into a field full of families and children

The violent outburst is the latest in a string of GNFL incidents, including an all-out brawl that saw Brigades coach Jayden Schofield banned for 10 weeks.

Maurice Brand, a father of a Brigades player, has also been banned from matches for 18 months due to strike action.

A number of players, eight from Mullewa and five from Brigades, have been suspended for one to four games.

Cox played in the GNFL preliminary final and helped the Rovers score a 24 point win to secure a place in Saturday’s grand final

Five other players have been reprimanded.

GNFL referees have threatened strikes until the West Australian Football Commission completes an investigation into Saturday’s incident.

The Rovers will play against the Brigades in the grand final at Country Builders Stadium on Saturday.