Shannon Beador had to leave the Cotton Bowl early due to severe tooth pain

Shannon Beador’s new year gets off to a painful start, with a trip to Dallas for the Cotton Bowl that ended with a tooth pulled.

The 58-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star was in Dallas Monday to watch her alma mater – USC – take on Tulane in the Cotton Bowl.

However, as the reality star revealed on Instagram on Wednesday, she had to take a break from play and have an emergency tooth extraction… thanks to a referral from fellow RHOC co-star Tamra Judge (who was seen filming the new season in Mexico in late October) and Real Housewives of Dallas star Cary Deuber.

“It’s been an eventful (and very painful) few days in Dallas! I had to leave the Cotton Bowl early Monday because I had the most severe pain in my teeth I’ve ever felt,” Beador began.

“First of all I want to thank @carydeuber and @tamrajudge for preparing me to visit @archpoint_implant_dentistry_ on vacation!” she continued.

“I had one of my teeth pulled yesterday by the wonderful Dr. Thomas Draper and the pain level is soooo much better!’ she confirmed

She continued, “thank you so much to everyone who is part of the Archpoint Implant Dentistry team for making me feel so comfortable!!!”

Beador also thanked her friends Larry and Amber Cantrell, Scotty Ray, daughter Sophie Beador and her boyfriend Reese Perry, “for looking after me so well through this whole process, especially the crazy pain-relieving moments!”

“Today I am on my way to probably get a root canal. Not a fan of dental work at all, but so thankful for those here in Dallas who make me feel so welcome!” she said.

She also posted an “Addition to my earlier post” calling out people who claimed she was getting free dental care.

“For those of you making nasty comments, I didn’t get any free dental work,” Beador clarified.

“I have never been in so much pain and am incredibly grateful to the people who helped me through that pain. Purely a rating post. And also for those unkind people, I hope you never feel that pain intensity,” she concluded.

She also shared a number of photos from the dental office, including one with a black band under her chin and around her head.

Beador also shared photos with some unidentified members of the Archpoint Implant Dentistry staff during her visit.

Judge responded to the post, “I’m so glad @carlydeuber was able to pair you up. I’m numb here myself. I can get another old lady armchair and we can recover together. Feel better soon, my friend.’