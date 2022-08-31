Shanina Shaik shows off her bare baby bump on LA shopping trip

<!–

Shanina Shaik showed off her growing baby bump as she left trendy children’s clothing store Flicka in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The pregnant model, 31, wore a vintage LA Lakers basketball t-shirt that showed off her prominent belly, and paired it with comfy gray parachute pants.

The former Victoria’s Secret star completed her look with black, yellow and white sneakers and a chic black bag.

The Aussie Bomb, who is of Lithuanian, Saudi Arabian and Pakistani descent, wore her long dark brown hair loosely.

Shanina dressed for the outing and showed off her natural pregnancy glow with little to no makeup.

She was seen carrying a brown paper shopping bag and appeared to be in a good mood while shopping.

Shanina announced on Mother’s Day that she was expecting her first child with her partner, advertising agent Matthew Adesuyan.

The couple had made their relationship public on Valentine’s Day in 2021.

In a heartfelt Instagram post she wrote: ‘To the new love of my life. Thank you for choosing me as your mother.

“I’ve always wanted you for as long as I can remember, and sometimes my patience was tested.

“The timing had to be right and I can say with confidence that I’m ready to be your guide, your protector and your best friend.

“Each month during this precious journey of pregnancy, I learn what the role of mother entails.”

Shanina celebrated her bundle of joy with her friends and family at a safari-themed baby shower last month, where she revealed she was expecting a boy.

Shanina (pictured with her partner Matthew Adesuyan) hosted a safari-themed baby shower last month where she revealed she was expecting a boy

She said e! News: ‘Matthew and I are so excited to know we’re having a boy! We both wanted a boy and our dreams came true.

“I love being a boy mom and raising a kind, caring, loving human being. He is surrounded with so much love and support.

“He will be part of a growing family between Matthew and me. I have always wanted to be a mother and I am happy to share this new journey with my partner.’

Shanina was married to DJ Ruckus, aka Gregory Andrews, from 2018 to 2019.