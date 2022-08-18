Shanina Shaik shows off her baby bump as she leaves a skin care clinic in West Hollywood

<!–

Shanina Shaik showed off her growing baby bump as she left the SEV skincare clinic at Melrose Place in West Hollywood on Thursday.

The supermodel, 31, wore a white long-sleeved crop top that showed off her prominent tummy and paired it with comfy oversized black athletic pants.

The former Victoria’s Secret star completed the look with chunky gray sneakers and a chic black bag.

The Australian beauty, of Lithuanian, Saudi Arabian and Pakistani descent, wore her long raven locks in a tight bun on top of her head.

Shaik was glam free for the outing and showed off her natural pregnancy glow without a hint of makeup.

The star treated herself to a healthy green iced drink and was seen checking something on her phone.

Shanina announced that she was expecting her first child on Mother’s Day with her partner, advertising agent Matthew Adesuyan.

The couple went public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day 2021 and showed their love on Instagram.

In a heartfelt Instagram post she wrote: ‘To the new love of my life. Thank you for choosing me as your mother.

“I’ve always wanted you for as long as I can remember, and sometimes my patience was tested.

“The timing had to be right and I can say with confidence that I’m ready to be your guide, your protector and your best friend.

“Each month during this precious journey of pregnancy, I learn what the role of a mother entails.”

Shanina celebrated her bundle of joy with her friends and family at a safari-themed baby shower last month, where she revealed she is expecting a boy.

She said e! News: ‘Matthew and I are so excited to know we’re having a boy! We both wanted a boy and our dreams came true.

“I love being a boy mom and raising a kind, caring, loving human being. He is surrounded with so much love and support.

“He will be part of a growing family between Matthew and me. I have always wanted to be a mother and I am happy to share this new journey with my partner.’

Shanina was previously married to DJ Ruckus, aka Gregory Andrews, from 2018 to 2019.