Shanina Shaik is counting days to giving birth and already plans to pay tribute to her partner

Pregnant Shanina Shaik revealed on Friday that she has plans to honor her boyfriend for Father’s Day on Sunday, despite not being a father yet.

The 31-year-old Australian supermodel is due to give birth in the coming weeks and said she can’t wait to celebrate special occasions with her partner Matthew Adesuyan.

She said The Daily Telegraph: ‘It’s special for us, because we’re Australian and Matthew; American, we can celebrate two Father’s Day and Mother’s Day.’

Shanina added that she couldn’t wait for her son to be born, because then their family will be stronger than ever.

“I’m sure our son will bring us together and there will be even more love in our household as we become a family,” she said.

The raven-haired stunner will appear on the September cover of Gritty Pretty magazine, where she’ll be giving an all-encompassing interview about motherhood.

“The whole experience has made me appreciate women and mothers so much more,” she tells the publication.

Shanina announced on Mother’s Day that she was expecting her first child with her partner, an advertising agency.

The couple went public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day 2021, after which the couple became official on Instagram.

In a heartfelt Instagram post she wrote: ‘To the new love of my life. Thank you for choosing me as your mother.

“I’ve always wanted you for as long as I can remember, and sometimes my patience was tested.”

She continued, “The timing had to be right, and I can say with confidence that I’m ready to be your guide, your protector, and your best friend.

Shanina was previously married to DJ Ruckus, aka Gregory Andrews, from 2018 to 2019.

