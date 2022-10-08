Shanina Shaik enjoys a night out with fellow Aussie Georgia Sinclair in LA

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with partner Matthew Adesuyan last month.

And Australian model Shanina Shaik, 31, was every inch the luscious mummy as she hit the town with Aussie socialite DJ Georgia Sinclair in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

The glamazon turned heads in a strappy black mini dress and matching blazer as she arrived at a local nightspot flanked by her pal.

Australian model Shanina Shaik, 31, (right) was every inch the luscious mummy as she hit the town with Australian socialite DJ Georgia Sinclair (left) in Los Angeles on Saturday night – weeks after proposing her first child welcome

Shanina completed her look with black leather boots, a small evening bag and elegant jewelery including a choker necklace and rings.

Her hair fell loosely at her shoulders in natural curls, while her striking features were enhanced with blush and red lipstick.

Georgia, meanwhile, stunned in a plunging leather corset top, baggy blue jeans and black pointed-toe pumps.

The glamazon turned heads in a strappy black mini dress and matching blazer as she arrived at a local nightspot flanked by her pal

Her hair fell loosely off her shoulders in natural curls, while her striking features were enhanced with blush and red lipstick

Holding a glass bottle of drink in one hand, the blonde social media star covered her eyes with sunglasses – despite it being night time – and accessorized her look with a rhinestone-encrusted evening bag and crucifix earrings.

Shanina and her partner Matthew welcomed their son, whose name has not been released, on September 16.

The couple went public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day 2021, and the couple announced it on Instagram.

Georgia, meanwhile, stunned in a plunging leather corset top, baggy blue jeans and black pointed-toe pumps

With a glass bottle of drink in one hand, the blonde social media star covered her eyes with sunglasses – despite it being night time – and accessorized her look with a rhinestone-encrusted evening bag and crucifix earrings

In a heartfelt post, she wrote: ‘To the new love of my life. Thank you for choosing me to be your mother.

“I’ve always wanted you for as long as I can remember and at times my patience was tested.”

She continued: ‘The timing had to be right and I can say with confidence that I am ready to be your guide, your protector and your best friend.’

Shanina was previously married to Australian DJ Gregory Andrews, whose stage name is DJ Ruckus, in 2018 before splitting 15 months later.