Shania Twain would ‘regularly blackout’ due to Lyme disease during concerts

Five-time Grammy winner Shania Twain struggled with Lyme disease during her $87 million-grossing, 113 date Up! Tour after being bitten by a tick in 2003 while riding a horse.

“My symptoms were pretty scary because before I was diagnosed, I was very dizzy on stage. I lost my balance, I was afraid I would fall off the stage,” the 56-year-old “Queen of Country Pop” confessed in her new rock doc Not Just a Girl.

“I had these very, very, very millisecond blackouts, but regularly, every minute or every 30 seconds.”

Shania (née Eilleen Edwards) claimed the chronic illness contributed to the development of the voice disorder dysphonia, which she treated with multiple throat surgeries and therapy.

“My voice was never the same,” Twain admitted.

“I thought I’d lost my voice forever. I thought that was it [and] I would never sing again.’

On August 12, the Canadian crooner will celebrate her son Eja D’Angelo’s 21st birthday with five-time Grammy-winning producer Robert “Mutt” Lange.

Shania and the South African 73-year-old’s 14-year marriage famously ended in 2008 after she discovered his affair with her longtime secretary and best friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud.

Twain compared the end of her first marriage to the loss of her parents in a car accident in 1987 when she was only 22.

“It was like death was the end, a permanent end to so many facets of my life. And I never got over the death of my parents,” said the Let’s Go hitmaker.

“So I’m like, ‘S***, I’ll never get over this.’ Like, how do you get over that? So all I can do is determine how to proceed from there. How am I going to get out of this hole I’ve fallen into? Just like that, you know?’

Shania continued: ‘In that search for the cause of this lack of control with my voice and this change in my voice, I was faced with a divorce. My husband leaves me for another woman. Now I’m at a completely different low. And I just don’t see the point in continuing with a music career.’

In a bizarre couple swap, Twain married Thiébaud’s ex-husband Frederic in 2011, and they’re still going strong.

The brunette didn’t re-record until 2017 after Mutt wrote her hits and produced Any Man of Mine, You’re Still the One, Man! I feel like a woman! and that doesn’t impress me much.

“It was actually more about taking independence, [and] just being able to listen to myself on my writing tapes was difficult,” Shania explained.

“It was an exercise to say, ‘Okay, look, you can just never make music again because you don’t have Mutt. You just have to dive in.” And I was terrified, really. So now I said, “Okay, listen, I’m not just going to go back into the studio without him, I’m going to write all the music on my own, and just rediscover myself as an individual creative, like I spent the whole of my childhood.”

Twain said the filming of Joss Crowley’s rock doc Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl — which premiered on Netflix Tuesday — was “quite surreal and even more so during a pandemic.”

“We started this whole thing in 2020,” the singer of Forever and Ever, Amen – with 13.6 million followers on social media – instagram story on Tuesday.

“And we did a lot of interviews and prepared things through Zoom, trying to film as much as possible in the moments when the world opened up a little bit more and people could travel. All of this has resulted in Not Just A Girl… I hope you enjoy watching!’

Shania’s compilation album Not Just A Girl (The Highlights) was released digitally on Tuesday and will hit physical shelves on September 2.

Twain is on the agenda for the Books & Hearts Music Festival at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in her native Ontario on August 7.