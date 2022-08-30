Shania Twain will replace Sheridan Smith on ITV’s Starstruck after the actress quit after one series

<!–

ITV has confirmed that country superstar Shania Twain will replace Sheridan Smith as a judge on the second season of talent show Starstruck.

The five-time Grammy winner, 57, will sit on the show’s panel along with Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight and Jason Manford. hopeful people imitate different music icons.

Four Lives star Sheridan, 41, surprised fans earlier this year when she quit the show after just one series due to “schedule conflict” with her acting.

The show announced the replacement on their Instagram page while Shania filmed a message to viewers from the states.

In the clip, the singer looked stunning in a black feathered dress and striking diamond earrings as she appeared backstage at her Vegas show.

She said, “Hello everyone, I’m here in Las Vegas. I’m about to get on stage to do a show but just wanted to take a moment to say I’m so excited to be joining the UK soon [the] ‘Starstruck’ panel’.

“It’s a real honor to be such a fan of the other artists on the panel, the judges, Adam, Beverly and Jason, I love you all and I’m just looking forward to being able to tell you in person as I get there. ‘.

“I can’t wait to see all the amazing talent there. All I can say is let’s go to ITV.’

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning, ITV said: ‘Shania is one of the greatest music stars of all time, not to mention a fantastic personality, so it’s an honor to welcome her to the Starstruck panel, along with Adam, Beverley, Jason and of course Olly. in charge.’

Cat Lawson, Creative Director, Remarkable Entertainment added: “We are thrilled to welcome music legend Shania Twain to our fantastic Starstruck panel. She is an absolute pioneer who has worked with everyone from Elton John to Harry Styles. Shania will bring so much fun to our Saturday nights that we can’t wait.’

Pop star Olly Murs will once again return to host the show which drew 4.7 million viewers for its first season, making it one of ITV’s biggest shows of 2022.

Starstruck saw people transform their idols as they compete in teams – with lookalike and soundalikes like Stars In Their Eyes which aired on the channel from 1990 to 2006.

Groups of three then compete to make it to the final for a chance to win a £50,000 cash prize.

An ITV spokesperson told MailOnline: ‘We would have liked to see Sheridan return to the show but sadly she has had to decline due to scheduling conflicts with a new acting project.

“The team loved working with her, she was a fantastic judge and gave valuable feedback to the participants. We wish her all the best.’

The news comes after it was honored Wednesday at the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors in Nashville, Tennessee.

She remains the best-selling female country pop artist of all time and is the first artist in history to release three consecutive diamond certified albums. Twain’s first album in 15 years.

Earlier this year she took the stage next to Harry Styles at Coachella where she performed her hit Man! I feel like a woman! before the former One Direction star gushed, ‘This lady taught me to sing!’