Shania Twain stuns at the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors in Nashville

Shania Twain saddled up for an evening of music and worthy recognition at the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday.

Rocking a leopard print cowboy hat, the 56-year-old country queen strolled the red carpet in a deep black velvet dress with a dramatic train.

At the annual ceremony at the Ryman Auditorium, she was joined by Kelsea Ballerini and pop punk singer Avril Lavigne.

Twain’s show-stopping dress trailed behind her as she showed off her enviable fit and roomy bust for the cameras.

Layered under the garment was a rust colored bralette and she added some drama with a pair of arm length black velvet gloves

Two curly, honey-colored locks flowed from under her wild cowboy hat and brushed the top of her shoulders.

The You’re Still The One singer has a pair of dazzling diamond earrings and a sparkling emerald green statement ring.

Keeping her hat in mind, Twain slipped her feet into a pair of sexy leopard-print knee-high boots.

As for makeup, Twain — who reigns supreme as the best-selling female artist in country music history — rocked a smoky brown eyeshadow look topped with champagne shimmer.

Her pout was painted in a shimmery nude shade and her timeless face was sculpted with a gentle application of contouring and bronzing powders.

Kelsea Ballerini sparkled as she arrived at the annual shindig in a sleek white floor-length dress covered in iridescent rhinestones.

The country cutie’s outfit featured a chic mock neck and a mermaid-style train

The country cutie’s outfit featured a chic mock neck and a mermaid-style train.

Her dress remained the focus, Ballerini’s golden blonde hair was styled in a messy low bun and she wore a pair of diamond stud earrings.

The Roses hitmaker gave herself a sultry look with a soft mix of brown and bronze shadows paired with a glossy pink lip.

Avril Lavigne showed her wild side in a leather spiked jacket with leopard sleeves and matching hood.

The Complicated singer completed the look with a matching leopard print pleated miniskirt and black combat boots.

Her bleached blonde hair, which had been dyed orange, flowed in messy waves across her chest and she rocked a bold black smokey eye.

Miranda Lambert showed off her tanned and toned legs in a bright orange blazer and matching skirt as she arrived at the awards show.

The Little Red Wagon hitmaker was joined by her handsome husband Brendan McLoughlin, who looked smart in a black suit and maroon tie.

Trace Adkins chatted with his wife Victoria Pratt during their time on the red carpet.

The country singer wore a black leather cowboy hat and a blue and white tie-dyed blazer with a black shirt and black pants.

His gorgeous wife showed off her fit figure in a red lace dress with a thigh-high split and sheer long sleeves.

Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town looked just like the country supergroup as they posed side by side on the red carpet.

Morgan Wallen radiated confidence amid ongoing efforts to regain the respect of country music listeners after a video of him using the N-word was leaked in February 2021.