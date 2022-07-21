Shania Twain speaks out on her painful divorce from cheating ex-husband in new documentary trailer

Shania Twain spoke about her painful divorce from her cheating ex-husband Robert ‘Mutt’ Lange in the new trailer for her Netflix documentary Not Just a Girl.

The 56-year-old singer recalled the devastating experience when she learned that Robert, now 73, was having an affair with her longtime secretary and close friend Marie-Anne Thiébaud.

“It was as intense as losing my parents,” Shania admitted in the clip released by the streaming platform on Wednesday.

The parents of Canadian-born Jerry and Sharon Twain were killed in a tragic car accident in November 1987.

She continued: “I thought I had lost my voice forever. I thought that was it.’

The five-time Grammy Award winner met the South African music producer and songwriter in 1993 when he reached out to her after hearing songs from her self-titled debut album.

Robert volunteered to produce and write songs for Shania and the two had many phone conversations before meeting in person at Nashville’s Fan Fair in June 1993.

The couple’s relationship quickly became romantic and they tied the knot six months later in December 1993.

Shania’s career soared after she started working with Robert, who wrote or co-wrote most of the songs on her hugely successful second album The Woman In Me.

Over the years, Robert wrote and produced many of the singer’s biggest hits, including Any Man of Mine, You’re Still the One, Man! I feel like a woman! and that doesn’t impress me much.

The star gave birth to the couple’s son, Eja, on August 12, 2001. In May 2008, Shania and Robert split after 14 years of marriage when news broke that Robert was having an affair with Marie-Anne.

At the time, Marie-Anne was married to Swiss businessman Frédéric Thiébaud and the two families were very close.

Shania was distraught when she learned of the betrayal, which Robert and Marie-Anne initially denied. In 2003 she was diagnosed with dysphonia, a voice disorder that prevented her from singing and the stress of her marital situation worsened her condition.

The hitmaker and Frédéric bonded after their husbands’ affair and eventually fell in love.

In 2011, Shania told People magazine that her romance with Frédéric was totally unexpected.

“I didn’t want to love anymore — it was the last thing on my mind,” she said.

The artist explained that she was hesitant to enter into a relationship with Frédéric, but later gave in to her feelings.

“I turned it down at first,” Shania said. “But I couldn’t control Fred’s love for me and how easy he is to love him.”

The two officially began dating in 2009 and announced their engagement in December 2010.

Shania and Frédéric were married in a small sunset ceremony in Rincon, Puerto Rico on New Year’s Day in 2011.

“I’m actually thankful for what I’ve been through and wouldn’t change anything,” Shania wrote in her 2011 autobiography From This Moment On.

“Although I admit I wouldn’t want to experience it again. Once was enough.’

After multiple throat surgeries and therapy, the Queen of Country Pop returned to music for the first time in 15 years with the release of her fifth studio album Now in 2017.

The new Netflix documentary follows Shania’s life and groundbreaking crossover career.

In addition to interviews with the star, Not Just A Girl also features concert footage, archive videos and celebrity interviews. Lionel Richie and Kelsea Ballerini appeared in the trailer discussing Shania’s impact on the music industry and heritage.

Not Just a Girl will be available on Netflix from July 26.