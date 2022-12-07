Shania Twain recreates famous leopard print look from 1997 music video at People’s Choice Awards

<!–

Shania Twain recreated her famous leopard print ensemble from her 1998 music video for That Don’t Impress Me Much.

The legendary singer, 57, arrived at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards wearing an incredible outfit reminiscent of the one she wore to play a hitchhiker in the music video.

She wore a flowing black velvet dress with a sheer bodice and leopard print bandeau that showed off her sculpted abs, like the one she wore in 1998.

Iconic: Shania Twain recreated her famous leopard print ensemble from her 1998 music video of That Don’t Impress Me Much

She added a piece of draped printed fabric over her shoulders to mimic the long coat from the video.

Shania completed the look with a leopard print hood that looked just like the iconic one she had worn for the hit track.

She further enhanced her look with dramatic lashes and bright pink lipstick to match her new locks.

Replica: The legendary singer, 57, arrived at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards in an incredible outfit reminiscent of the one she wore to play a hitchhiker in the music video (pictured)

She accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings that were barely visible under her hood and through her bubble gum pink hair.

The Queen of Country Pop received the Music Icon Award from Billy Porter at the ceremony.

After garnering praise for the legendary artist, Porter stepped aside to let Shania deliver her acceptance speech.

Walk on the wild side: She wore a flowing black velvet dress with a sheer bodice and leopard print bandeau that showed off her chiseled abs, like the one she wore in 1998

Callback: She added a piece of draped printed fabric over her shoulders to mimic the long coat from the video

She called the honor “a privilege and a dream” while thanking fans back home for “awarding this award and for bringing my work to the attention and making a significant impact.”

Shania added that it has always been her wish to ‘inspire people with my music’.

The beauty was a tribute to her late mother Sharon Morrison, who tragically passed away in 1987 in a car accident involving Shania’s stepfather.

Identical: Shania completed the look with a leopard print hood that looked just like the iconic one she wore for the hit song.

Flawless: She further enhanced her look with dramatic lashes and bright pink lipstick to match her new locks

“I always miss my mom at these times in my life. She would have loved to see her little girl live this moment right now, but my fans and team, you’re the ones who really fill that space when — not my mom’s space, but just that you’re here with me celebrating and you’re making i feel loved and special. I will always be grateful for that. Thank you,’ she said.

Shania then spoke of “turning to songwriting” as a form of escapism, but it “never occurred to me how powerful lyrics can become when you can record and share them.”

Talking about her iconic look in pop culture, Shania said she always enjoyed “creating fashion moments” and looking back at her old music videos “makes me smile.”

Honour: The Queen of Country Pop received the Music Icon Award from Billy Porter at the ceremony

She recalled a time when she didn’t have a huge costume budget and was forced to make something out of what she could find in a department store and had to use “sharp scissors and great imagination” to create a stage. worthy masterpiece.

“I just want to say, get dizzy, kids,” she continued. “Embrace your individuality and crazy ideas. Just be brave. Let’s not forget that there is power in numbers. We’re in this together.

“Love is love and if you endorse it, go for a run. Run and exit that door and kick it in. You will have no regrets. All I have to say is be the queen of you. Thank you.’