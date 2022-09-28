Shania Twain recalls dinner with Oprah Winfrey that went ‘sour’ after talking about religion

Shania Twain has revealed that she once had an awkward moment with talk show icon Oprah Winfrey over dinner when the conversation turned to religion.

The 57-year-old country singer sat down for a podcast interview on table manners met Jessie and Lennie Ware to promote the latest single Waking Up Dreaming, revealing how things quickly turned “sour” with Oprah, 68.

“I think one of my most memorable dinners was with Oprah Winfrey,” adding that they ate at a restaurant.

Shania Twain’s latest single Waking Up Dreaming was released earlier this month. And during her promotional tour for the song, the country singer sat down for a podcast interview on Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware.

Shania said, “It was great to just and really talk, but as soon as we started talking about religion, things went wrong. So I said, “Let’s stop talking about religion,” adding Oprah, “is pretty religious.”

The country singer called Oprah “a smart lady.”

She clarified her stance on the subject, noting that she is “not religious in the sense that I am committed to a religion. I am much more of a spiritual person. I’d say I’m a seeker.’

The 57-year-old artist recalled a dinner she had with Oprah Winfrey that turned “sour” after they started talking about religion.

Born in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, Shania likes to debate things: “There was no room for debate, and I like to debate. Canadians like to discuss everything. So I’m like, “Oh, okay. It’s time to change the subject.”

She said the star was open to a conversation about their religious differences at dinner time, but said “it just wasn’t debatable” and didn’t go any further.

During the podcast, the star repeated the phrase: “Everyone always says, ‘Never talk about politics or religion.’

Previous: Born in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, Shania likes to debate things: “There was no room for debate, and I like to debate. Canadians like to discuss everything. So, I’m like, “Oh, OK. It’s time to change the subject;” seen on The Oprah Winfrey Show

Shania was featured on Oprah’s former talk show and worked on the docuseries Why Not? from 2011. With Shania Twain.

The series was on Oprah’s network – OWN – and had six episodes.

Her song Waking Up Dreaming came out last week; she also revealed that her sixth studio album will be released next year.