Shania Twain cuts casual figure in black hoodie and blue jeans while arriving in New York City

Shania Twain looked relaxed as she arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City with husband Frédéric Thiébaud on Tuesday after celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary on New Year’s Day.

The 57-year-old Canadian country singer wore a simple black hoodie with “Republic Records” written on the chest in white letters.

She pulled on a small black cap with a white peace sign in the middle, pulled low over her eyes.

Twain added blue jeans and white sneakers to the outfit. Her blonde hair was pulled behind her head.

She was joined at the airport by her husband, 53, in a rare appearance for the star.

Thiébaud wore a navy blue jacket over a gray polo shirt and dark gray jeans. He wore black and white sneakers and had a black backpack slung over her shoulders.

Her curly brown hair, tinted gray in the front, touched the top of his broad shoulders.

Their appearance came a few days after Shania shared a New Year’s Eve photo with her longtime partner.

She wore a big mustache and carried a small dog in her hands as they cuddled side by side.

Shania and Thiébaud got married on 1/1/11 after surprising the world with their ‘husband swap’ romance.

Shania’s marriage to her first husband Robert John ‘Mutt’ Lange ended after 14 years in 2008 after she discovered his affair with her longtime secretary and best friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud.

In a bizarre couple swap, Twain married Thiébaud’s ex-husband Frederic in 2011, and they are still going strong.

She reflected on her devastating split with five-time Grammy winner ‘Mutt’ in a People cover story last month.

“It was a very low period in my life,” she admitted.

But now she is really happier than ever with Thiébaud and says: ‘I really found such a great life.’

Shania and Mutt’s 21-year-old son, Eja D’Angelo, is also a musician and they continue to share a recording studio.

In the interview, Shania also talked about her health issues.

The Not Just a Girl star has undergone multiple open throat surgeries and therapy for the voice disorder dysphonia, which developed after she was infected with Lyme disease in 2003.

‘Maybe I can’t [sing] forever. And then I may have to make a decision. “Do I want to have another surgery?” what I could do,’ said Shania.

Or maybe I’ll just let other great voices sing my music and keep writing. And I will make that decision when the time comes. Right now I’m just enjoying where I am.’

Twain’s sixth studio album Queen of Me, which she wrote and recorded during the pandemic, is due out February 3.

The Giddy Up singer kicks off her 76-date Queen of Me Tour on April 15 at Florida’s Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale.