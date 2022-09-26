Shania Twain, 57, poses topless in racy snaps

Shania Twain stripped down for a topless photo shoot to make a statement to the world that she’s ‘comfortable’ in her own skin.

The 57-year-old singer looked sensational as she posed in just a pair of heeled boots and a fringed skirt, using her hands and a cowboy hat to protect her modesty.

After four decades in the industry, the Canadian singer revealed that she no longer cares what anyone has to say about her and wanted to promote self-love and acceptance.

She said The sun: ‘I styled that photo myself. It was all about taking off the bra, taking off the shirt, tying the shirt around my waist.

‘This is a statement of being comfortable in my own skin and just really being myself.’

When asked about the criticism stars like Madonna receive for donning sassy ensembles, Shania replied: ‘You must be strong. I never really get mad at criticism. You can’t please everyone, that’s normal.’

The spirited shoot comes as Shania gears up for a new role, taking on the role of Mrs. Potts in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration special.

She was announced last week as a new addition to the cast alongside Martin Short, 72, who will play Lumiere.

They join HER as Belle, Josh Groban as The Beast, Joshua Henry as Gaston and Rita Morena as narrator of the live-action/animated hybrid special.

The special was announced in early July and is described as a “two-hour animated and live-action blended special paying tribute to the original Disney Animation’s “Beauty and the Beast” and its legacy.”

It will “show fans’ favorite movie, along with new memorable musical performances, taking viewers on a magical adventure through the eyes of Belle.”

The special presentation also includes ‘live never-before-seen musical performances and brand new sets and breathtaking costumes inspired by the classic story’.

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration special airs Thursday, December 15 (8-10pm) on ABC and streams the following day on Disney Plus.