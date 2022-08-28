Shane Warne’s son, Jackson, posts videos of Andrew Tate
Jackson Warne, son of cricketing great Shane, defends Andrew Tate’s posting of videos saying he agrees with the misogynist influencer “on a few things.”
Warne, 23, shared YouTube clips of Tate ranting about the unfairness of his ban on that platform, as well as on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Tate, 35, said the bans made him a “martyr” and “this is the only time in human history where Earth’s betas had power over the alphas.”
The TikToker, which has accumulated billions of views, was kicked off several platforms after mounting criticism.
In a Twitter post, he suggested that women “have some responsibility” if they are attacked, which led to him being banned.
In another video, Tate advised men accused by their girlfriends of cheating to “beat with the machete, bang her in the face and grab her by the neck.” Shut your mouth.
Tate has also referred to women as “property” in numerous videos and noted that he prefers dating women aged 18-19 because it’s easier to leave an “impression” on them.
However, Jackson Warne said these were not the posts he endorsed.
“I thought I’d get over here soon and clear the air because I posted a recent Andrew Tate story and it clearly triggered or frustrated a few people just seeing his face on my story,” Jackson said.
“I don’t agree with 100 percent of the things he says, but I do agree with a few things he says, which are: work hard, don’t give up, be a supplier, be in control of your own life, be no victim.
“All these really good qualities that he says resonate with me very much. These are traits that I also consider positive and I think a lot of people should see them as positive and not just agree with everything he says, because he does say some outrageous things.”
Jackson blamed the media for misrepresenting some of Tate’s videos — something the Tate herself has often complained about.
“I also know how the media can manipulate and control stories that aren’t true and take things out of context, but I just wanted to come here and clear the air that I don’t agree with everything he says, but I am agree with a few things,” Jackson wrote.
In a farewell video on YouTube, Tate said his controversial comments about women were ‘taken out of context’.
His video content was “offended” when he announced he was taking “a break” from podcasting.
Tate said the criticism he’s received as “false stories,” insisting he “didn’t do anything wrong” and “goes to church,” adding that both he “and God know of my innocence.”
The controversy over Jackson’s post comes after his father died at age 52 of a heart attack while on holiday in Thailand in March.
Jackson is Shane’s only son and the second oldest child.
The leg spinner also had two daughters, Brooke and Summer, with his wife Simone Callahan, before the couple divorced in 2005.
The controversial past of influencer Andrew Tate
2012:
Historic tweets of Tate have been unearthed with allegedly abusive messages he sent to singer Cheryl about her marriage to footballer Ashley Cole.
In one post, he refers to Cheryl and her former husband as “massive w*g sockets” and launches an attack on Canadian rapper Drake.
He is also said to have posted the now-deleted comment: “If I wanted to see black people running, I’d just threaten them with jobs.”
JUNE 2016:
The 35-year-old was taken off the show after a video surfaced of Tate beating his ex-girlfriend with a belt, which he says is why he was removed from the Channel 5 reality show the day before.
The clip shows the star constantly beating the woman with his belt – he also punches her in the face.
But the star insisted it was “playfully fun”, saying at the time: “A longer version of the video makes us laugh and I’m beating myself saying ‘it doesn’t hurt’.” ‘I am still friends with her and she is now with me in the UK. I would never hit a woman.’
SEPTEMBER 2017:
Tate rekindled the controversy shortly before World Suicide Day when he tweeted “depression isn’t real.”
He wrote: ‘There are very few fat lonely men of 60 years without money or family or hobbies. Who is not depressed. – this is not a clinical disease’.
His comments were later criticized by former boxer Ricky Hatton and bestselling author JK Rowling.
OCTOBER 2017:
In the wake of the #MeToo movement, Tate sparked controversy with his comments about rape.
At the time, he tweeted, “Women have long traded sex for opportunity. Some did this. Wasn’t abused. […] If you put yourself in a position to be raped, you have to bear some responsibility.’
Twitter deleted the tweets for violating their policies and Tate’s account was suspended, but he has since become a verified user.
MAY 2021:
Tate and his brother Tristan reportedly ran a camgirl business in Romania after moving there in 2017, where “75 lingerie-clad models take calls from fans paying $4 a minute.”
He previously said, “I could open a strip club, but it costs money and I need overhead, I need money. How can I use these women to make me money.
‘Pimpin’ at the peak of my webcam I think I’m king of the world […] the problem is the first two girls worked for me because they loved me, […] but once you grow up, you start taking on girls who don’t love you. They do it for the money.’
APRIL 2022:
According to Daily Beast, Tate’s home was raided by Romanian authorities in connection with an alleged human trafficking incident.
The investigation followed a tip from the US embassy that a 21-year-old American woman was being held in the home against her will.
The case is on. The brothers were released at the time and deny all wrongdoing.