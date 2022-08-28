Shane Warne’s son, Jackson, posts videos of Andrew Tate

Jackson Warne, son of cricketing great Shane, defends Andrew Tate’s posting of videos saying he agrees with the misogynist influencer “on a few things.”

Warne, 23, shared YouTube clips of Tate ranting about the unfairness of his ban on that platform, as well as on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tate, 35, said the bans made him a “martyr” and “this is the only time in human history where Earth’s betas had power over the alphas.”

Jackson Warne (pictured), son of cricketing great Shane, defended Andrew Tate’s posting of videos by saying he agreed with the ‘misogynist’ influencer ‘on a few things’

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate, 35, has been banned from YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and Instagram

The TikToker, which has accumulated billions of views, was kicked off several platforms after mounting criticism.

In a Twitter post, he suggested that women “have some responsibility” if they are attacked, which led to him being banned.

In another video, Tate advised men accused by their girlfriends of cheating to “beat with the machete, bang her in the face and grab her by the neck.” Shut your mouth.

Tate has also referred to women as “property” in numerous videos and noted that he prefers dating women aged 18-19 because it’s easier to leave an “impression” on them.

However, Jackson Warne said these were not the posts he endorsed.

“I thought I’d get over here soon and clear the air because I posted a recent Andrew Tate story and it clearly triggered or frustrated a few people just seeing his face on my story,” Jackson said.

“I don’t agree with 100 percent of the things he says, but I do agree with a few things he says, which are: work hard, don’t give up, be a supplier, be in control of your own life, be no victim.

“All these really good qualities that he says resonate with me very much. These are traits that I also consider positive and I think a lot of people should see them as positive and not just agree with everything he says, because he does say some outrageous things.”

Jackson Warne (left) is Shane’s only son and second oldest child

Pictured: Tate, who has racked up billions of views on TikTok, talks about beating and choking a woman who ‘likes it rough’

Jackson blamed the media for misrepresenting some of Tate’s videos — something the Tate herself has often complained about.

“I also know how the media can manipulate and control stories that aren’t true and take things out of context, but I just wanted to come here and clear the air that I don’t agree with everything he says, but I am agree with a few things,” Jackson wrote.

In a farewell video on YouTube, Tate said his controversial comments about women were ‘taken out of context’.

His video content was “offended” when he announced he was taking “a break” from podcasting.

Tate said the criticism he’s received as “false stories,” insisting he “didn’t do anything wrong” and “goes to church,” adding that both he “and God know of my innocence.”

The controversy over Jackson’s post comes after his father died at age 52 of a heart attack while on holiday in Thailand in March.

Jackson is Shane’s only son and the second oldest child.

The leg spinner also had two daughters, Brooke and Summer, with his wife Simone Callahan, before the couple divorced in 2005.

‘Toxic influencer’ Andrew Tate (pictured) says he ‘played a comedic character’ in videos labeled as misogynistic after the ex-Big Brother star was banned from Facebook and Instagram for ‘violating policy’