Shane Warne’s son Jackson flaunts his bulging biceps at gym

Shane Warne’s son Jackson has shown off her bulging biceps in a slew of gym selfies shared on Instagram.

The reality star, 23, emphasized his ripped physique in a tight white shirt as he did some sets at the gym.

Jackson, who has been open about the emotional toll his famous father’s death took, said the gym taught him “discipline” over the year.

“The gym taught me discipline for me at a time when I needed it most,” he said. “It gave me purpose and something I could do every day.”

Jackson went on to say it was a “way to escape bad thoughts” and “focus on” getting stronger and healthier.

‘I believe that a strong body is a strong mind. It also helped me to have a structure/routine in my life that is very important to me,” he said.

“You have to wake up every day with a plan, otherwise you just keep floating.”

Jackson shared a heartfelt message in October about dealing with the grief of losing his father.

In a post shared on Instagram, he said he was avoiding a path of self-destruction.

“This year could have easily gone downhill,” he began the caption, shared alongside a selfie.

“I could have been drinking a lot of alcohol, gambling too much, quitting the gym, eating crap and not socializing. Be miserable. But I didn’t.’

He continued, “I didn’t do it because I was using this trauma as energy for life. I surrounded myself with good people, went to the gym EVERY DAY, drank water, swam, laughed a lot and was consistent. One day at a time.

“I can now say that this makes me the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been. Health is wealth.’

Jackson continued, “It costs $0 to exercise, laugh, drink water, and go outside. If you do this, I promise you will be as happy and healthy as possible.

“To everyone who still messages me and supports me every day, it doesn’t go unnoticed and I appreciate it. Thank you’.

Shane was found unconscious at his villa in Thailand at about 5:15pm on Friday, March 4, and was later pronounced dead at the age of 52.

An autopsy showed that the athlete died of natural causes, with a suspected heart attack as the cause of death.

He was later bid farewell in a state memorial service at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Jackson spoke on Instagram about his father’s death, describing him as “truly the best father and best friend anyone could wish for.”