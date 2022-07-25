Shane Warne’s son Jackson and bikini-clad girlfriend Kiah Broadsmith looked love-up in Mykonos

Shane Warne’s son Jackson put on a beloved show with his model girlfriend Kiah Broadsmith on the Greek island of Mykonos on Friday.

The SAS Australia reality star, 23, and the glamorous blonde couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they took a refreshing dip in the sea.

The couple, who began dating last December, seemed closer than ever after the tragic death of Jackson’s famous father.

Shane Warne’s son Jackson put on a beloved show with his model girlfriend Kiah Broadsmith on the Greek island of Mykonos on Friday.

The pair chatted and laughed as they soaked up the Mediterranean sun before kissing and hugging.

Jackson showed off his hulking frame in boardshorts that emphasized his muscular chest and legs.

Meanwhile, Kiah showed off her sensational figure in a black bikini and G-string bottoms.

Jackson showed off his hulking frame in boardshorts that emphasized his muscular chest and legs. Meanwhile, Kiah showed off her sensational figure in a black bikini and G-string bottoms

The SAS Australia reality star, 23, and the glamorous blonde couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they took a refreshing dip in the sea

Kiah supports Jackson after the death of his legendary cricket father, Shane, who passed away in Thailand in March

Jackson and Kiah chatted while taking a refreshing dip

She wore her blond locks in a bun as she enjoyed the crystal clear waters of the glamorous vacation spot.

Jackson was devastated by the untimely death of his beloved legendary cricket star father, Shane.

In May, Jackson said things are “going well” and is pleased that the cricket legend has “impacted the lives of so many people in such a positive way”.

“I thought I’d come here to say thank you,” Jackson began on Instagram, before noting Shane’s impact on others.

“Thank you to everyone who commented, liked a video, made a video, sent me photos of memorabilia, condolences, tattoos you got from dad now, murals and artwork.”

“His old autographs and just everything, really the last two months to pay your respects and show how much he loved you and how much you loved him.”

Kiah looked toned and tanned in her revealing bikini

Jackson said he focuses on the positive things, such as the influence Shane had on others during his lifetime.

“It puts a smile on my face and makes me happy to know that he has impacted the lives of so many people in such a positive way,” Jackson said.

In May, Kiah shared a tribute to Jackson as he celebrated his 23rd birthday.

In March, Kiah was spotted supporting her boyfriend as he left his father’s funeral procession with an order of service

It was an important milestone, not only because it was Jackson’s first birthday since his father’s death, but 23 was Shane’s lucky number.

Twenty-three was famously the number on the Spin King’s shirt for One Day International Test matches.

“Happy 23rd Jackson, such a special song,” Kiah wrote on Instagram.

Jackson looked pale in the shorts and bore a striking resemblance to Shane

In March, Kiah was spotted supporting her boyfriend as he left his father’s funeral procession with an assignment for the service.

The couple went public with their relationship in December, meaning Shane was able to get to know his son’s girlfriend before he died.

Shane once said on an Instagram photo of the young couple, “Awwww love you guys.”

The pair were later seen soaking up the Greek sun as they exited the water

Shane once commented on an Instagram photo of the young couple: ‘Awwwww love you guys’

Shane died on March 4 at the age of 52 while on vacation with his friends in Koh Samui, Thailand. He died a “natural death,” an autopsy concluded.

Four friends staying with Shane fought for 20 minutes to save his life after he was found unconscious in a villa at their resort on Koh Samui.

Superstars Kylie Minogue, Hugh Jackman and Chris Martin paid tribute to Shane at his star-studded state monument in Melbourne.