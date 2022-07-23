Shane Warne’s luxury Melbourne pad worth an estimated $10million has been sold off by his family

Shane Warne’s estate has sold a $10 million luxury apartment that the late cricket great had set up as a bachelor pad in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs.

The legendary spin bowler, who died of natural causes in Koh Samui on March 4, took a personal hand in designing the lavish spread reports The Herald Sun.

Located in the exclusive Saint Moritz luxury development in St Kilda, Shane’s family arranged for the lavish excavations to be resold to a private buyer through developer Tim Gurner.

The beautiful $540 million beachfront condo complex attracted high-profile stars and wealthy businessmen, including footy personality Sam Newman and businessman Antony Catalano.

Gurner told the publication that some buyers had already moved into the still incomplete complex when Shane’s family told him they were selling.

He declined to disclose details about the purchase.

“Shane was an extraordinary man that I cared about deeply,” the developer said.

“We’ve worked with the family to help sell his home whenever possible.”

According to the report, Shane’s plans for his spectacular new home in Saint Moritz include embroidered fittings featuring his favorite number, 23.

Meanwhile, the apartment residents can look forward to enjoying a resort lifestyle.

Features include a secret entrance and exit, a private club, spa, wellness retreat, private catering, a wine director, personal stylist, childcare, car wash, laundry and housekeeping

The sold-out three-building development will feature a book collection curated by the Queen’s Librarian, a gold-class private movie theater, a 3,000-bottle wine cellar, and a $1.5 million dollar glass cube welcome area.

Property owners in the expensive complex have paid between $1.8 and $30 million for a piece of their own real estate, with an average purchase price of $5.2 million.

The complex’s penthouse sold for a record $30 million, making it one of the most expensive apartments ever purchased in Australia.

Spread over two levels, the spectacular 800sqm apartment includes seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a 10-car garage, cigar room, wine cellar and two-storey water feature.

The property was reportedly bought by ex-domain boss Antony Catalano.