Shane Warne’s gin SevenZeroEight goes into administration

Shane Warne’s gin company SevenZeroEight has gone into administration

Shane Warne’s gin company suddenly came under management a few months after the legendary cricketer’s death.

SevenZeroEight – named after the number of wickets the spin king took in test cricket – has been transferred to auditors RSM Australia with filings with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission confirming the move.

The company, which now operates as Gin Brothers Pty Ltd, had an “acceptable” and “potential” level of financial risk during 2022, according to CreditorWatch with a C2 and C3 rating – but that has fallen to an F rating – which end of the company.

SevenZeroEight had recently made inquiries about credit, but there is no record of default, tax default or legal action – according to The West.

The first meeting of the gin producer’s creditors will take place on 3 October.

The WA-based label took home several medals at the Australian Gin Awards last year – with its classic dry gin winning gold.

It features Warne’s image and signature on each bottle – with a low calorie medium strength called 23 at 23 percent alcohol by volume – the leg spinner’s famous number in One Day cricket.

The 52-year-old died in March after suffering a heart attack at a resort on Koh Samui.

Warne was found unconscious in his room after being in Thailand for less than 24 hours.

His gin company still has a message to the Australian icon on its website.

“Cheers Warnie, we miss you,” SevenZeroEight says.