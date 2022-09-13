Shane Warne’s family posts tribute on what would have been his 53rd birthday

The family of the late Shane Warne have posted a moving tribute to the cricketing great on what would have been his 53rd birthday.

The legendary spin bowler died of natural causes on March 4 while on vacation in Koh Samui, Thailand.

And on Tuesday, his birthday, Shane’s family got access to his Instagram account, which had been inactive since his death.

De Warnes placed six frames on the grid to create a famous image of Shane bowing during a cricket match, alongside the simple caption: ‘1969-2022’.

The family wrote, “A legacy gives you a perspective on what’s important.

“It’s about the richness of a person’s life, including what they accomplished and the impact they had on people and places.

“Shane’s legacy will live on.”

The message ended: “Happy Birthday – always in our hearts.”

Shane’s 24-year-old daughter Brooke added a personal tribute under the post by commenting on her father’s favorite song: 23.

The news comes after details emerged about the Australian cricketer’s friendship with the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Her Majesty honored the spin bowler in June by awarding him one of Australia’s highest honors on her Birthday Honors List.

The sportsman was posthumously appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia for ‘distinguished service to cricket as a player, role model and commentator, to the community through charitable initiatives and for philanthropic contributions’.

The Queen and Warne met on several occasions, including at a reception at Buckingham Palace in 1999 for the World Cup cricket teams.

He spoke highly of Her Majesty on many occasions. In 2012, he said the “highlight” of the London Olympics opening ceremony was Daniel Craig’s 007 sketch with The Queen.

The monarch himself was also a cricket fan, often attending friendlies at Lord’s and always remaining strictly neutral during The Ashes series and other England-Australia matches.

According to British magazine Tatler, the Queen and Prince Philip were once caught sneaking home early from a royal engagement to catch the cricket highlights.

In one of her last appearances on the throne, Her Majesty honored the spin bowler in June by awarding him one of Australia’s highest honors on her Birthday Honors List. (Pictured: Queen Elizabeth II leaves the field after meeting the England and Australian players ahead of day one of the second England-Australia test at Lord’s Cricket Ground in 2013)

She visited London’s Lord’s Cricket Ground 25 times during her reign, the last being the Ashes Test England v Australia in 2013.

During the 2019 World Cup, Elizabeth and Philip wrote to the England team to wish them success in their final game against New Zealand.

Australia now joins Britain, the Commonwealth and the rest of the world in mourning the world’s most famous woman, who had a beloved relationship with her subjects.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanian and Governor General David Hurley travel to London to pay their respects to Her Majesty, who reigned for 70 years.