Shane Warne’s ex-wife Simone Callahan shares a tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Shane Warne’s ex-wife Simone Callahan shared a sweet tribute to Olivia Newton-John on Tuesday, after the singer’s death following a 30-year battle with cancer.

Simone posted a video montage showing pictures of her late cricketer husband Shane and Olivia together, as well as Olivia in the 1980 film Xanadu.

‘You will always be my Queen, one more angel in heaven,’ Simone captioned her post.

‘May you rest in peace beautiful Dame Olivia Newton John ❤️ We will miss you.’

Yoga teacher Simone went on to say that Olivia passed away on August 8, the release date of Xanadu, where an artist falls in love with Newton-John’s character and Greek muse Kira.

‘The Irony that she passed on the 42nd anniversary of Xanadu because to so many she was an Inspiration and icon, so much grace, talent and beauty,’ Simone said.

‘Vale Olivia Newton-John, I hope you’ve found Xanadu.’

Legendary cricketer Shane Warne died on a boy’s trip to Thailand at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack.

Olivia’s death was announced by her husband John Easterling on Monday morning on her social media pages. She lost her battle with stage-four metastatic breast cancer.

Her daughter Chloe Lattanzi, who has followed in her mother’s singing footsteps, shared a series of heartwarming pictures of herself with her mother over the years after the announcement was made.

‘Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,’ Easterling wrote.

‘We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.

‘Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.

‘Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer,’ he added.

The family asked for donations to be made to her cancer organisation, the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, instead of flowers.

The actress famously beat breast cancer twice but was diagnosed again in 2017.

She spent the last few years at home, campaigning for animals’ rights and raising money for her charity online.

She also was a strong campaigner for the use of medical cannabis for treatment in Australia.