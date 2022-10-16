Shane Warne’s daughter Summer celebrates her milestone 21st birthday

Summer Warne celebrated her 21st birthday last week.

The youngest daughter of the late Shane Warne threw a party for all her friends, complete with a fancy dinner, and rented a Hummer limousine.

She posted photos from the bash to Instagram on Sunday, along with the simple caption, “21 Babeyy.”

The socialite looked sensational in a low-cut black long-sleeved maxi dress.

Summer kicked off the evening with a Hummer limo to a fancy restaurant with her best friends, but it wasn’t until they got back to their hotel suite that the real festivities began.

After taking some photos to commemorate the night, the group broke open the champagne.

The blonde was seen dancing with one of her friends in one photo. Another funny photo showed a friend wearing a Monsters, Inc. hat. wore.

Summer is the youngest of three children born to the late cricketer Shane Warne. She has an older brother, Jackson, 23, and older sister, Brooke, 24.

Growing up, they enjoyed a luxurious life with all the trappings of the family of a world-class sportsman with a successful media career after retirement and a range of recommendations and side issues.

Now as adults, after their father tragically passed away at the age of 53, they find their own way in life with Brooke who is currently believed to work as a janitor in the Hub co-working office space on Collins Street in Melbourne.

Summer looks forward to starting her own family, but is heartbroken that her father will never be part of it now.

“You can’t walk down the aisle and stand by my side on my special day,” she said at his memorial service.

“You’re not going to meet your grandkids that you’ll have one day.”

Of all his children, however, the look-alike son Jackson has felt the most pressure to be his father’s son, and he has struggled to establish himself.

Despite showing a talent for cricket at school, he felt the pressure to live up to his father’s name in that arena was too much.

After school he spent much more time with his father, traveling the world with him and learning how to play poker. He now hopes to follow in his late father’s footsteps as an international professional poker player.