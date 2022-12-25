Shane Warne, Nathan Lyon and the 2010 Ashes: The Best (and Worst!) Boxing Day Test Moments

Australian cricket may be battling small crowds and declining interest in all three formats, but the Boxing Day Test is always guaranteed to deliver drama.

There can be no doubt about it, the five-day competition at the MCG is one of the top sporting events of the year and it’s a bucket list moment for critics around the world.

And there’s reason for the Boxing Day Test’s reputation as one of the most iconic matches on the cricket calendar, as it has produced countless memorable moments that have stood the test of time.

Here, Sports mail looks back at some of the best – and worst – Boxing Day testing moments, from an Australian perspective.

The Boxing Day Test is upon us. Sportsmail revisits some of the best moments

Best

Warne’s 700th wicket

Where else to start? In truth, Shane Warne deserves two mentions in this list – with his hat-trick against England in 1994 one of the many memorable moments that make up the spider king’s rich cricket tapestry.

But it was Boxing Day 2006 that resonates most when talking about Warne and the MCG, when the Melbournian became the first bowler in Test history to take 700 wickets.

Boxing Day 2006 brings back fond memories after Shane Warne picked up his 700th test wicket

The King of Spin rounded off his wonderful career with a special moment at the MCG

It was such a poignant moment. Earlier in the week, after completing the Ashes series in Perth, Warne confirmed his retirement from Test cricket. So when he arrived in Melbourne for his final Boxing Day test, Warne’s haul was 699 wickets.

England captain Andrew Flintoff sent his side to bat on the opening day, meaning there was almost a full house at the ‘G to watch Warne aim for No. 700.

In the 47th over, the King of Spin stepped forward and duly delivered, executing a superb leg break that beat Andrew Strauss and crashed into the stumps.

“And they can’t get him!” Mark Taylor roared as Warne sprinted across the turf in celebration. A perfect moment.

Nice Gary!

Cards on the table, this contestant didn’t earn his place on the basis of sporting merit or individual brilliance, but it’s a cult moment that always permeates a smile.

Just a two-word sentence, bellowed by the commanding officer Matthew Wade behind the stumps in 2016, resonated with legions of Aussie fans and gave Nathan Lyon an unwavering new nickname.

“Nice Gary!”

Nathan Lyons ‘Nice Garry!’ wicket thrilled the MCG against Pakistan in 2016

The slogan, picked up by the stump mic, was broadcast to millions of homes across the country during a test match earlier this summer. Wade, of course, was referring to AFL legend and broadcaster Garry Lyon.

Social media quickly caught on to Wade’s motivational words and “Nice Garry!” turned into a viral phenomenon. A Facebook event urging everyone to shout the phrase on the third ball of his first over of the Boxing Day test resulted in 20,000 people clicking “attending” or “interested.”

And if Lyon were to write how the third ball of his first over would play out, this would be it.

On the third ball of his first over, Lyon dismissed Sami Aslam to cheers of ‘Nice Garry!’

Lyon was handed the ball by Steve Smith, delivered a peach off a ball and lured Sami Aslam into a shot. Instead of getting the ball into the middle, he clipped the edge of his bat and fell safely into the hands of the Australian captain.

The audience, unsurprisingly, was sent to bedlam and cheers of ‘Nice Garry’ echoed around the MCG.

Scott Boland magic against England

‘Boland has six at the ‘G! Build a statue for the man!’

On December 28, 2021, Australia retained The Ashes in the MCG, but that was not the main result of the game in Melbourne.

No, it was the magic spell Scott Boland cast on one of cricket’s most iconic stadiums.

Scott Boland’s magical six-wicket haul will never be forgotten as a great Boxing Day moment

From journeyman house cricket to Ashes hero, Boland has made his name in history

From journeyman house cricketer to devastating Ashes-winning bowler, Boland’s 6-7 did so much more for Australian cricket than just hold the little urn.

Before Boland was included in the team at the MCG, only one Indigenous player (Jason Gillespie) represented Australia in Test cricket in 145 years.

His ascent to the Test arena was unexpected, but at the age of 33, Boland has made the step up and is performing for his country.

Worst

England retain the 2010 Ashes

If you are an English cricket fan and have reached this point, well done – things will look better.

In reality there haven’t been many Boxing Day testing moments that Australians would shy away from, such is their rich history of success at the MCG.

But the 2010-2011 Ashes series is raising nightmarish shudders among Aussie fans.

The MCG was a fortress for Australia, but the castle was sacked by England in 2010

The tourists delivered one of their best ever away performances to beat Australia at home

It was the beginning of the end for Ricky Ponting after Australia failed to win back the Ashes

Twelve years ago, a reconnaissance team led by Andrew Strauss produced one of England’s finest performances on Australian soil by utterly destroying their arch-rivals in four days.

Heading into the penultimate Test in Melbourne, the series was well tied at 1–1, with Strauss opting to field first after winning the toss.

It turned out to be a great decision as the Aussies conceded 98 runs before Strauss and Alastair Cook finished the day with an unbeaten run of 157 runs.

The tourists then secured a dominant victory by an innings and 157 runs, securing the Ashes. Performing the ‘sprinkler’ celebration for the Barmy army, the rest of the MCG was, unsurprisingly, deserted.

Murali no ball

The Boxing Day Test really has a thing for spinners. Like Lyon, two words have followed Muttiah Muralitharan when he played in Australia.

“NO BALL!”

In 1995 Sri Lanka toured Australia and Murali – who had already played 22 Tests by this point – stepped up to bowl at the MCG.

Muttiah Muralitharan enjoyed a remarkable career but had a terrible time with the ‘G in 1995

But despite his considerable experience and stature as a prodigious talent, it didn’t stop Australian umpire Darrell Hair from no-balling him no less than seven times in three overs due to his unique action.

Later in the Test series, Murali’s action was again called into question and forced a rule change from the ICC.

It was clearly a horror moment for him, but Murali didn’t fare so badly for himself after that summer, writing his name in history by taking the most wickets in Test history, with 800 scalps.

Indian humiliation

What has made Australia the cricketing powerhouse it undoubtedly is is their relentless ability to hit the throttle when they are in a position of dominance, squeezing so hard there is no escape for their rivals.

So when the Aussies bowled all-out in Adelaide just 10 days ahead of the Boxing Day test of 2020 India for 36, further embarrassment was expected for the Indians.

India recovered from an elimination for 36 in Adelaide to beat Australia on Boxing Day

In addition, superstar batsman Virat Kohli made a hasty exit from Australia after the defeat at Adelaide Oval, with fans and pundits giving the tourists no chance for a miraculous turnaround.

But Ajinkya Rahane was not deterred by the external pessimism. The substitute captain’s superb 112 runs in the first innings saw clear daylight between his side and the Aussies before superb bowling from Jasprit Bumrah meant India needed just 70 runs to secure a famous win.

And it was Rahane on hand to lead India to victory, scoring 27 not out to secure a six-wicket win. That Boxing Day triumph thrilled the tourists, who then took another shock win at the Gabba to round out a series victory and send Australia to one of its worst summers in memory.