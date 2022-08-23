Shane Warne ‘had multiple lovers’ at the time of his shock death, says friend

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A close friend of Shane Warne has claimed that the late Australian cricketer was not a one-woman man at the time of his death.

Radio host Kyle Sandilands said there were “a lot of women who had a secret relationship with Shane” when he died in Thailand on March 4 at the age of 52.

Kyle responded to reports that Warnie had been romanticized with OnlyFans model Gina Stewart, aka the “World’s Hottest Grandma,” before his shock passed.

A close friend of Shane Warne has claimed that the late Australian cricketer (pictured in Melbourne on January 10, 2020) was not a one-woman man at the time of his death

“I think you’ll find out there were quite a few women who had a secret relationship with Shane,” he said The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Tuesday.

‘As I know a few’ [women] they were very upset, but that’s Shane. Shane spread the love,” he continued.

“And the reason it’s a secret is that the others won’t find out. Just say you’re not special.’

It comes after Gina, 51, claimed she was dating the Spin King when he died of a heart attack while on a boys holiday on the island of Koh Samui.

“I’ve been devastated for the past few months… I was in a relationship with Shane, but it wasn’t known. He wanted to keep it personal,” she told the Daily star newspaper.

Radio host Kyle Sandilands (pictured) said there were “quite a few women who had secret relationships with Shane” when he died in Thailand on March 4 at the age of 52.

The OnlyFans sensation revealed the Instagram message she sent to Warne after they first met on the Gold Coast in November 2018.

The message read: ‘I hope you are sleeping now. Just wanted to say a big thank you, I really enjoyed your company. I’m so glad I met you.’

She said the pair had been chatting online for months before finally “talking all night” after meeting in person.

“I found him extremely interesting and loved hearing about his life and what drove him. We became extremely close and I promised him that I would keep our story out of the public eye,” she said.

OnlyFans star Gina Stewart (pictured), aka the ‘World’s Hottest Grandma’, recently claimed she had a secret romance with Warnie before his death

“Shane and I wore hats and sunglasses to go out and we got creative on the Gold Coast and later Melbourne when I was there.”

Gina said she felt it was the right time to talk about their whirlwind romance because she wanted “people to know that he was a really caring humanitarian.”

Warne was considered one of the greatest cricketers of all time and his sudden death from a heart attack at the age of 52 shocked the sports world.

A state funeral at the Melbourne Cricket Ground paid tribute to Warne’s cricketing greats, celebrities and loved ones on March 30 in his native country.