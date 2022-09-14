Shane Warne: Cricket great daughter Brooke Warne hits out at Channel 9 telemovie

<!–

Shane Warne’s eldest daughter has called Channel Nine’s announcement of a telefilm based on the cricket great just months after he died ‘beyond disrespectful’.

Brooke Warne, 24, wrote to her Instagram story Wednesday night asking the network’s bosses, “Do any of you have any respect for Dad? Or his family?’.

‘(He) has done so much for Channel 9 and now you want to dramatize his life and that of our family six months after his death? You are beyond disrespectful,” she continued.

The network has billed the production titled “Warnie” as a “must-see drama event” to be screened over two nights.

Brooke Warne with her father Shane (pictured) who died of natural causes in Koh Samui, Thailand in March

Emotions have erupted for the great and Australian cricket icon (Photo: Brooke earlier this year)

“This will be the fitting tribute to one of the greatest Australians of all time, the Aussie larrikin who lived and loved big,” the network wrote.

Shane Warne was an Australian legend, a cultural icon, a cricket genius, a charmer and a villain. ‘Warnie’ transcended cricket.’

“Like all great characters, he inspired extreme reactions from people from all walks of life, in Australia and around the world.”

Production of the biopic reportedly began just three weeks after the Spin King’s death in Thailand in March at the age of 52 from natural causes.

Casting for the role of Warne has been underway in Sydney for months.

An unknown actor is said to have landed the lead role, while producers are still looking for the roles of Warne’s ex-wife Simone Callahan and ex-girlfriend, actress Liz Hurley.

Filming will take place in Melbourne later this year, but it is not known whether the family has requested permission or input for the project.

Channel 9’s production of the Warne telefilm was underway within weeks of his death

Cricket legend Liz Hurley’s former girlfriend is seen as a character in the film

Warne spent 23 years as a commentator for the network’s cricket coverage and was closely associated with former owners Kerry and James Packer and ex-CEO David Gyngell.

The cricketer’s manager and friend James Erskine said in June, when news of the production first leaked, that he would write to Channel Nine chairman Peter Costello to ask for clarification.

‘Why would Nine go there at all? It’s a shame and I will certainly make my voice heard,” he said.

Brooke Warne posted an emotional tribute to her late father Shane on the occasion of what would have been his 53rd birthday on Tuesday.

On what would have been Shane’s 53rd birthday on Tuesday, Brooke shared a photo of them together on a train as a child (pictured)

She shared two childhood photos on Instagram, alongside a touching post.

One image shows a redhead Brooke beaming at the camera as Shane hugs her with a loving hug on a train.

In another image, Shane looks every inch the doting father as he hugs a teenage Brooke in a doorway.

Brooke captioned the images: ‘Happy Birthday Dad. Today will always be Your day. I love you and I miss you.’

Shane welcomed Brooke and his two other children, Jackson and Summer, during his 10-year marriage to model Simone Callahan.