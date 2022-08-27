Shane Tyrrell, cop turned barrister to Carl Williams pleads guilty on child abuse material charges

<!–

An ex-cop, former soldier and top lawyer will avoid jail despite sending “terrible” and sickening messages to undercover officers about sexual fantasies involving children.

Shane Tyrrell, 65, who represented notorious criminals, including lawyer lawyer Carl Williams, was arrested in February following a police operation in Queensland.

Tyrrell told a female undercover officer who had placed an online ad that he liked to watch children having sex and also sent images of a raped child, the Beenleigh District Court heard.

‘I love to see boys and girls fuck’, the court heard the undercover officer say Herald Sun reported.

He had responded to a personal online police ad titled “Likes Taboo Short – 37, single female, likes family.”

Tyrrell also sent the female officer footage of a man raping a child and saved videos and images of child abuse on his laptop in a folder marked “Sailing.”

When they arrested him, Queensland Police raided his home and slammed the door of a barn he was staying in.

SWAT members of the police also joined in the raid because of his past associations with bicycles.

His defense included evidence that he had no criminal history and found the images “accidentally tantalizing” only because of his own childhood experiences of sexual abuse by adult women.

Tyrrell pleaded guilty to two charges related to the distribution and possession of child exploitation material.

While criminal convictions were registered and he was sentenced to nine months in prison, it was suspended for 12 months.

In June, Queensland judge Craig Chowdhury said it was “extraordinary” that a man of such achievements should engage in such “appalling” and “disgusting” behaviour.

As a lawyer, Shane Tyrrell represented hit man Carl Williams and his father George (both pictured)

Tyrrell, who was married five times, was a police officer for three years before having long careers in the military and law.

He rose to captain in the Australian Army and was awarded the Sword of Honor, awarded to cadets who “demonstrate exemplary conduct and devotion to duty.”

Tyrrell became a well-known lawyer in Melbourne in 2002 and went on to represent Williams, another hit man Geoffrey ‘Nuts’ Armour, plus numerous other underworld figures.

Among them was Williams’ father George, on charges of drug trafficking.

Also among them were Hells Angels bikini enforcer Peter “Skitzo” Hewat and Steve Constantinou, who was found guilty of the murder of stripper Johanna Martin and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

“It’s just frightening that someone from his background has committed such a heinous crime – it’s disgraceful behavior,” a legal source told the Herald Sun.

Tyrrell was also named to the Victorian state parliament in connection with a bribery scandal involving Intergraph ambulance service in the 1990s.

He is said to be a director of the Queensland company Waste2NRG.

The court also heard that he was suffering from terminal prostate cancer.