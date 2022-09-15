Shane Snater turns batting hero to seal dramatic one-wicket win for Essex

Essex Beat 225 (Lawrence 61, Thompson 4-60) and 162 for 9 (Snater 65*, Patterson 5-46) Yorkshire 134 (S Cook 3-31, Snater 3-39) and 252 (Coad 69, Bean 53, Porter 4-64) by one wicket

Essex took a beating chasing 162 either side of the tea, but Shane Snater’s aggressive unbeaten 65 delivered a thrilling one-wicket LV=Insurance County Championship win over Yorkshire in Headingley within three days at Headingley.

Essex took eight wickets during the first half of the day to knock out Yorkshire for 252 in their second innings, including three apiece for leg spinner Matt Critchley and fast bowler Jamie Porter (four for 64).

But later they dropped from 51 for two to 64 for six in a frenzied 13-ball night that saw veteran sailor Steve Patterson hit three times for the hosts.

Patterson, who has not been offered a new contract after 17 years in the first team after this season, finished with a brilliant five for 46, including the ninth wicket at the score level.

But Snater dragged Ben Coad through midwicket to secure 20 points for his side – their sixth win of the campaign.

Snater, who also hit 46 in the first innings, successfully turned Essex’s defense into offense amid a nail-biting finish. Essex are now four points behind Lancashire with two left to play.

Fighting Yorkshire meanwhile lost for the fourth time this season and are not yet out of relegation after taking just three points. Their position will be clearer when Warwickshire vs. Somerset ends on Thursday.

They started the day with 87 for two in their second innings, trailing four, and were ejected in the mid-afternoon for 252, while Critchley and Porter combined well.

As impressive as Patterson was with the ball, Coad’s contribution on the third day was just as important in bringing this game to a close. But maybe not in the way you’d expect.

The new-ball seamer, who won his 200th first-class cricket earlier in this match, crashed an entertaining 69 out of 70 balls with 10 fours and a midwicket of six to give himself and his bowling colleagues something to work with. Later, he struck twice with the ball.

Five morning wickets, including two for Critchley, left Yorkshire 158 for seven and ahead of 69 after resuming at 87 for two.

Young opener Fin Bean had been ambushed 53 pounds by a Porter Yorker, his first-class fifties in just his second game.

But Coad changed things. He dominated an eighth-wicket partnership of 80 with Matthew Revis, the highest score of the match. And his score was also the highest individual score of the match.

He played a stand and delivered innings, taking the position: ‘When it’s up, it’s out’.

He was then bowled by one that slid through Critchley, while Porter claimed two of the last three wickets that fell to leave Essex with 52 overs left of batting before closing.

The last of those wickets was Patterson who was caught behind it. He had previously received a warm ovation from the Headingley faithful as he walked towards the fold. But it wasn’t as warm as the one he received when he left the field to exhale after tea with four wickets under his belt.

Given Essex’s caution in the early stages of their hunt, Yorkshire’s expectations remained high.

Jordan Thompson had caught Nick Browne on the third slip for tea and Tom Westley cut Patterson to the back end shortly after, leaving the score at 35 for two in the 20th.

Then the turning point came when Patterson pulled away from Howard Stand End and Coad from Kirkstall Lane.

Patterson jerked Dan Lawrence to the leg and held a great one-handed catch later in the 26th over – 51 for four.

Coad then caught Feroze Khushi lbw and Patterson got a flashing Cook caught slipping. Essex were six behind 98 short of target.

By now Essex had realized they had to break the chain and started to attack. And it worked, but not before George Hill caught Adam Rossington at short midwicket (93 for seven).

Snater drove Patterson over long-on for six and later showed finesse by sending Thompson into the third man’s fence twice.

Facing 51 balls, Snater dominated an eighth wicket partnership of 63 with Allison to reach a 38 ball fifty, by which time Essex needed just 20 and the game was seemingly back in their control.