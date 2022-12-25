Shane MacGowan of The Pogues looks cheerful as he wishes his fans a Merry Christmas

He recently returned from the hospital in time for Christmas.

And Shane MacGowan looked in good spirits as he wished his followers well during the festive period on Christmas Day.

The Pogues frontman, 64, shared a short clip of himself waving to the camera and saying, “Merry Christmas everyone.”

Accompanying the video, he wrote on Twitter: “Merry Christmas everyone and thank you for all your messages and prayers.”

Shane returned home earlier this month after spending time in hospital battling an infection.

Fans were concerned when he was rushed to hospital, but his wife Victoria Mary Clarke confirmed on December 15 that he was back home.

Irish journalist Victoria, 56, wrote to her Twitter followers: “Shane is home and we are going to watch football ⚽️!

Thank you to everyone who has sent messages and blessings to everyone who has a loved one in the hospital and who is in the hospital themselves and blessings to the doctors and nurses! @ShaneMacGowan.’

Shane was wrapped up warm in the photo shared to her 29,000 followers, wearing a fluffy hat, sunglasses and covered in a blanket.

Shane, who has used a wheelchair since breaking his pelvis in 2015, has been in and out of the hospital for the past few years.

Fans wished the singer, whose hits included Fairytale of New York, a speedy recovery and hoped he would be home by Christmas.

The singer’s return home means he can enjoy his 63rd birthday – and that’s on Christmas Day.

Victoria previously updated her fans with a photo of the musician smiling from his hospital bed.

Alongside the photo, she wrote, “Fingers crossed @ShaneMacGowan will be home tomorrow! @PoguesOfficial.

Victoria gave fans an update on her husband’s health earlier this month, tweeting that “doctors are confident he will be fine.”

“I wanted to thank everyone who has sent well wishes for @ShaneMacGowan, he is being treated for an infection and the doctors are confident he will be fine.”

“I am incredibly grateful to them and all of you,” Victoria wrote.

Victoria shared a photo of the musician smiling as she revealed he had been hospitalized.

She tweeted, “Please send prayers and healing vibes to Shane MacGowan at the hospital again and really hope to get out ASAP!! Thank you.’

One fan wrote under her update, “Not at Christmas, the man is the sound of Christmas… Hope he recovers quickly and not too much discomfort.”

Victoria told the Irish mirror that Shane finds it “frustrating” and wants out after admission.

She said, “I really hope he gets out this week. He’s a little frustrated, I think. He finds it very frustrating… he wants out.”

The couple has been together for more than 35 years and tied the knot in November 2018 at Copenhagen City Hall in Denmark.

The intimate ceremony was attended by their close friend Johnny Depp, who performed.

The Irish singer-songwriter has been battling health issues since breaking his pelvis.

In 2021, he fell and broke a knee, before tearing the ligaments in his left knee and never fully recovered from the injuries.

In April, he confirmed that he “can’t walk anymore.”

He’s also been open about his battle with addiction, having to get a full set of dental implants in 2015 after decades of drinking and drugs destroyed his real one.

But last week, he seemed in good spirits as he thrilled fans by joining TikTok, racking up 840,000 views for his first video.

He said in the 17-second clip, “Welcome to Shane MacGowan on TikTok, hope you enjoy it. God bless you, Shane.”