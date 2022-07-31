Shane Lemieux and Dexter Lawrence come to blows in New York Giants training camp

It wasn’t long before the New York Giants had their first fight at training camp. Only on the fourth day of camp Saturday, left guard Shane Lemieux and defending lineman Dexter Lawrence caused players to be separated.

The altercation began when Lemieux tackled Lawrence to the floor after a play.

Fellow defense lineman Leonard Williams was also involved in the skirmish, in which the body struck Lemieux after pulling him from Lawrence.

“It’s just hot, man,” Lemieux said afterwards. “People were tired, competing. Things happen.

‘The O-line and the D-line, we are interfaces. I feel like when you get in someone’s face for that long, it’s like ‘OK, it’s enough.’

“I love my teammates. Me and the D-line are guys and we get it. It’s so funny because we go there and we fight out there all day.

‘Every day I come in and sit down’ [in the locker room] and go ‘What’s up, guys? What is good?’ We know we make each other better and we compete.’

Lemieux was won by the Giants in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft after playing at the University of Oregon

“I can’t even remember, I blacked out,” he added. “I just remembered something happened and I was on the floor and there were five people on top of me, that’s all I remember.”

Lemieux is currently the favorite to be the Giants’ favorite as the Giants starting the left hat, while new coach Brian Daboll wants to rearrange the team’s offensive line.

Fights are common during NFL training camps and this probably isn’t the last dust seen in the league or Giants camp.